Avengers 5 Loses Loki Writer Michael Waldron Amid Major MCU Changes

Marvel’s Avengers 5 has been riddled with hurdles and to add one more, screenwriter Michael Waldron has reportedly left. Formerly titled, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, Jonathan Majors was signed for the titular role until his firing in December 2023. Director Daniel Cretton was also set to direct but joined the list of ex-Avengers 5 creatives.

Now, reports claim that Waldron has bowed out of the anticipated Avengers sequel, leaving the movie without both, a writer and director. But, it might be a strategic move by Marvel as they gear up to wrap up their Multiverse Saga with a fresh narrative.

Michael Waldron reportedly exits Avengers 5

Avengers 5 is said to start production in March 2025, and their latest update, though not confirmed by Marvel, is not convincing. Loki creator and one of the lead writers, Michael Waldron is reportedly no longer attached as a screenwriter for the fifth sequel, per a report by EpicStream.

Waldron, 37, was brought in November last year after former writer Jeff Loveness, who penned Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, was let go. It was due to their plans of a refurbished plotline for Avengers 5 after The Kang Dynasty was scrapped. Waldron is still attached to writing the sixth, Avengers: Secret Wars, set to premiere in 2027.

Hence, with an undecided official title, no director, and now another lost writer, Avengers 5 seems to be deep in the water.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige is keen on expanding to the Secret Wars franchise, but before that happens, the fifth Avengers sequel will have to do its work of culminating the multiverse madness of MCU Phase 6.

It is also expected that Waldron has potentially drafted the screenplay for Avengers 5 and a new writer will only revise his contents.

Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy was in talks of helming Avengers 5 but nothing’s concrete yet, per a report by Film Stories.

What is the central issue of Avengers 5?

All was well and good until Jonathan Major’s firing following his 2023 scandal. Marvel had hoped to spin a universe around Kang the Conqueror with Jonathan Majors’s titular role and the Kang Dynasty at the center of it.

Though the actor’s big Marvel break went downhill, there is hope that Kang might pop up in the fifth sequel with a new face. Majors’ departure was a tremor in the sequel’s production, as the film stands untitled yet, per ScreenRant.

Director Daniel Cretton, who helmed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, was sorted out to bring the Kang plotline to life for Avengers 5. With all of it down the drain, Marvel is struggling to fixate on a narrative, which would further influence the creative minds involved in the sequel.

With all these questions and very few answers, fans seem to be growing weary of the Avengers 5 drama.

Nevertheless, Marvel Studios will soon host a panel at the San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H to announce new details about the fifth sequel. Kevin Feige will likely follow tradition and drop much-awaited information about Avengers 5 during the event set to be held by the end of July.

Avengers 5 is eyeing a release window on May 1, 2026.

