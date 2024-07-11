San Diego Comic-Con 2024 Panel Schedule: Everything We Know So Far

We all are waiting for the most important convention in the life of comic book fanatics, The San Diego Comic-Con. It is not just any comic con convention but the one that brings out some of the most important pieces of news. While being known for its grand presence in the world of films and television, the San Diego Comic-Con every year becomes an event that comes forth with some of the biggest announcements.

Here’s everything we know about SDCC 2024. Continue reading to get even more eager for a convention that is known for its prominence.

San Diego Comic-Con 2024 schedule

After a stressful year, with no big announcements, the San Diego Comic-Con is hoping to be back to its glory days. Well, not only that, but this year, the convention might turn out to be one of the busiest as people are actually eager to know what to expect from major studios after a hiatus.

If you happen to be one of those fans, highly anticipating the convention, and just could not hold your patience, we are here to brief you on what you can expect from this year’s SDCC.

Please do note that this won't be the final schedule and more announcements will be dropping soon.

Comic-con International is known to reveal the SDCC schedule daily, starting two weeks in advance before the event. So stick around for some more great news pieces.

The SDCC will begin with its preview night on Wednesday, July 24, while the main convention will begin the next day, Thursday, July 25.

Without any further delay, let’s have a look at the schedule of the San Diego Comic-Con.

Wednesday, July 24 (Preview Night)

On July 24, there won't be any panels, but if you are planning to visit the highly anticipated San Diego Comic-Con, this will be your day to have a look at the floor and note down every part that you think, should be visited.

Thursday, July 25

10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m

Avatar: Braving the Elements – Live! with Janet Varney & Dante Basco

Venue: Room 6BCF

This panel will feature Janet Varney and Dante Basco, who are known to be the co-hosts of Nickelodeon’s companion podcast. Besides them, the panel would even feature special guests such as Greg Baldwin, who is the voice of Uncle Iroh, along with Michaela Jill Murphy the voice of the original Toph, and Cara O’Neil from the Dark Horse Comics.

11:45 a.m

Paramount Animation and Hasbro Entertainment: Transformers One panel

Venue: Hall H

1-2 p.m. PT

Celebrating 25 Years of Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants

Venue: Hall H

1:45 – 2:45 PM PT

Teacup First-Look Panel

Venue: Ballroom 20

3:00 – 4:00 PM PT

Behind the Action of Peacock’s Gladiator Epic Those About to Die

Venue: Ballroom 20

The panel will feature executive producer and director Roland Emmerich, who will be present along with stars such as Iwan Rheon, Moe Hashim, Sara Martins, Dimitri Leonidas, and Jojo Macari.

2:15 – 3:15 PM PT

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Panel

Venue: Room 6BCF

More announcements are to be revealed soon.

Friday, July 26

10 a.m. PDT

The Boys panel

Venue: Hall H

11:05 a.m. PDT

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power panel

Venue: Hall H

1 p.m PT

Adapting Fan Favorites: A Conversation with Prime Video’s Adult Animation Creators

Venue: Indigo Ballroom

2:30 p.m. PDT

Like a Dragon: Yakuza panel

Venue: Room 5AB

5:45-6:45 p.m. PT

Dexter: Original Sin panel

Venue: Ballroom 20

More announcements are to be revealed soon.

Saturday, July 27

2:45 p.m. PDT

Batman: Caped Crusader Panel

Venue: Room 6BCF

1:45-3:15 PM PT

Star Trek Universe Panel

Venue: Hall H

6:45 p.m. PDT

FROM Panel

Venue: Indigo Ballroom

10:00 p.m. PDT

A Celebration of ‘Hazbin Hotel,’ Hosted by Hot Topic

Venue: Room 6BCF

More announcements are to be revealed soon.

Sunday, July 28

A schedule for the final day is yet to drop. But as we all are moving closer to the convention, we will keep you posted about every detail related to the SDCC and its insights.

Be ready to witness some of the biggest announcements such as those of Paramount Animation and Hasbro, who will be presenting at SDCC along with Chris Hemsworth. It is expected that we will have a lengthy look at the soon-to-be-released and the first theatrical animated movie Transformers One.

Moreover, Marvel Studios is stepping back in Hall H coming up with some of the biggest announcements, which will probably take place on Saturday night.

