Bachelorette Jenn Tran Opens Up About Falling in Love with All 4 Suitors, But Not All Are Ready to Commit

Love can be a rollercoaster, and few know this better than Jenn Tran, the star of this season’s The Bachelorette. From the first night when she met a group of hopeful bachelors, Jenn knew this experience would be life-changing. Each week, she’s grown closer to finding her perfect match and explored the ups and downs of dating multiple men while staying true to her heart.

In the August 19 episode, Jenn met the families of the four men. Each family visit has had its ups and downs. Jenn found herself liking all the men more, but not all of them seemed ready for a serious commitment. Let’s take a closer look at the same and find out who she picks up at the end.

Devin’s hometown in Houston, Texas

The episode started with Jenn visiting Devin’s hometown in Houston, Texas. Despite initial doubts about their connection, Jenn was surprised to see how her relationship with Devin had blossomed over time. Their day began with a fun visit to Devin’s running club. There, all of his friends were wearing shirts featuring Jenn and Devin’s faces. This was their way of showing support for Jenn and Devin.

Then, Devin’s friends asked him about what he liked about Jenn. To which, he said, “She accepts me for who I am 100%.” Then Jenn met Devin’s family, including his mom, dad, grandparents, and brother. Devin’s dad, Temo, was particularly interested in knowing how his son felt about Jenn. Devin didn’t hold back, saying that he was “pretty sure” he loved Jenn and could see a future with her.

Jenn shared similar feelings with Devin’s mom, Jennifer, who then advised her son to express his feelings fully. By the end of the date, Devin told Jenn he loved her. To which Jenn said, “I am falling so hard for you.”

Jeremy’s hometown visit

Next, Jenn traveled to Fairfield, Connecticut, where Jeremy took her to a local grocery store. The Jenn met Jeremy’s family, including his mom Karen, stepfather Michael, and sisters Lindsey and Emily. While Jeremy was confident in his relationship with Jenn, his family wasn’t entirely convinced.

His sister had doubts about whether he was ready for an engagement. When Jenn confronted Jeremy about this, he reassured her, stating he was “ready for it with the right person” and that he was falling for her. This made Jenn really happy and relieved.

Jonathan’s hometown is San Diego

Jenn’s third visit was to San Diego, where she met Jonathan and his family. The day started with a game of lacrosse, but Jenn was concerned that Jonathan wasn’t fully opening up about his feelings. Jonathan admitted that while he could “see something here,” he wasn’t ready to say he was in love just yet. This made Jenn worry.

However, after conversations with his family, Jonathan seemed to gain the clarity he needed. Jonathan’s sister-in-law encouraged him to open up more. She also shared that her own relationship moved quickly and now she is happily married. After this conversation, Jonathan told Jenn, “I am falling for you.” Jenn replied, “I am also falling for you.”

Marcus’ hesitation raises concerns

The final hometown visit took Jenn to Tacoma, Washington, where she met Marcus’ family. Their day started on a positive note, with Marcus sharing stories about their adventurous first date skydiving. However, during his conversation with his father, Marcus admitted that while he was “really, really liking” Jenn, he wasn’t in love with her yet.

Jenn, who already had strong feelings for Marcus, shared her concerns with his sister Gabriella. She confessed that while she was falling for Marcus, she was scared of getting her heart broken. Gabriella encouraged his brother to express his love and let go of his fears. By the end of the day, Marcus confessed that he was indeed falling for Jenn. Jenn was moved by the sincerity of his family and Marcus.

The rose ceremony

As the episode wrapped up, the remaining four men discussed their feelings over a round of beers. All of them were confident, but only three roses were available. In the end, Jenn gave roses to Marcus, Devin, and Jonathan. This means that Jeremy had to leave. Jenn even explained her decision, saying that while she saw a future with Jeremy, it wasn’t fully there.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

