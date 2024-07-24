The Bachelorette Season 21 Episode 3 Recap: Here's Who Went Home And Who Had A One-On-One Date

Devin earned the group date rose for his vulnerability and efforts, despite initial insecurities and ongoing contestant drama.

Jenn Tran, The Bachelorette and her remaining 15 men who made it to Week 3, keeping Bachelor Nation on the edge of their seats for Season 21. Following Jenn’s historic premiere and successful first dates, Episode 3 had a lot of emotions and drama going on. This episode had everything from romantic escapades to self-eliminations and feuds.

Romantic one-on-one: Jenn Tran and Spencer Conley

The highlight of Episode 3 was the one-on-one date between Jenn Tran and Spencer Conley. Winning hearts with Golden Retriever Energy, his heartfelt pleas for focusing on Jenn rather than the ongoing contestant feuds were largely ignored but his time alone with Jennifer compensated for that.

Jenn and Spencer flew on a helicopter above Twelve Apostles along the Great Ocean Road in Australia. To show he cared about others, Spencer held the door for her before getting in while pouring champagne in her glass when they got on board.

During their evening together, Spencer spoke candidly about his past heartbreaks including how his ex-fiancé cheated on him right before they tied the knots as two lovers would do.

In spite of everything, however, Spencer affirmed to Jenn that he was ready to love again as he deepened their connection with such shared experiences before ending their night with kisses and fireworks.

Group date 1 recap: Love down under

Episode 3 started off with a spicy group date. Previewing scantily clad men engaging in sultry performances during this date, host Jesse Palmer warned viewers about its graphic nature. Contestants like Dylan, Marcus, John M., among others participated in a male stripper challenge at Melbourne’s historic Forum Theatre.

Instructed by Thunder from Down Under members (Australia), men were taught some stripping moves like dolphin dive or body roll which are popular among top male strippers in clubs all over the world.

Competitors such as Sam M., Dylan, and Jonathon were comfortable with the challenge while a number like Devin and Sam N. felt out of place. Sam N., self-proclaimed as a Love Virgin decided to share his feelings with Jenn instead of participating in the competition causing some tension among the group.

The performances ranged from sexy businessman persona to fireman which standout being Jonny Fire Cheeks for Jonathon and Chef Fluster Sam M. However, at first doubtful about his abilities, The Dirty Detective eventually won over the audience thanks to an amazing performance by Devin.

The group date cocktail party highlighted tensions with criticisms on Sam N.’s love confession. Defending Sam N., Devin emphasized that it was important to remain true to oneself amidst chaos. Despite the pandemonium, Devin’s vulnerability earned him the rose on the group date, leaving fans of Stan M disappointed which were many.

Drama and self-eliminations

Notably, episode three was full of drama that included the first season’s self-elimination. The second group date of this night heightened tension among Thomas N., Sam M., and Devin in particular; there were several feuds and confrontations as one contestant dropped a bombshell upon leaving Australia.

Sam N.’s early love declaration received mixed reactions leading into arguments as regards what it truly means to be in love. Always at the center of it all, Devin managed to strike a balance between speaking up for others while growing emotionally himself too. In spite of being chaotic though he earned a rose due to such integrity against strong competition from Sam M.

Group date 2 recap: Aaron’s ultimate decision

The third episode was full of tension and drama especially during the second group date. This event featured Hakeem, Austin, Jeremy and Aaron. When he received a dramatic phone call from his air force boss, Aaron faced an intractable dilemma. He had to choose between following his dreams of becoming a fighter pilot or continuing with the show.

This group date happened at a racetrack, only that Aaron had more experience driving stick shift and right-handed driving than any other participant. Nonetheless despite the odds being in his favor, Austin won the Bachelorette Broadsider 400.

Jenn’s conversations at the cocktail party showed that her relationship with Aaron was not strong enough to make him put off his dream. In the end Jeremy got the group date rose.

Cocktail party recap

At the beginning of the night Aaron took Jenn aside for an important conversation. Although he left but did it in a very dramatic manner. To Jenn, Aaron cautioned that some people were on this show just for competition purposes while others were not ready for engagement yet. He refused to say whom he meant which made Jenn unsure about other men’s motives.

Jenn confronted them and made it clear she wouldn’t stand anyone who wasn’t taking this seriously. However Sam M., Sam N., Thomas N., and Devin continue their ongoing feud leaving everyone frustrated.

Rose ceremony recap: Who went home?

None of these four warring men have been sent home amidst all these alterations however each one of them gets a rose meaning they shall come back by episode four (4). All in all three contestants did leave:

1. Aaron-29 years old from Tulsa Oklahoma; aerospace engineer.

2. Hakeem -29 years old from Schaumburg Illinois; medical device salesman.

3. Tomas A.-27 years old from Toronto Ontario; physiotherapist.

The Bachelorette Season 21 has been full of drama and unexpected twists. There will be more exciting moments in Episode 4 as the search for love continues. New episodes of The Bachelorette Season 21 can be seen on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, with next-day streaming on Hulu.

