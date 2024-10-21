'Becoming More Full-Facing': 50 Cent Defends Public Statements About Sean Diddy Combs' Adult Parties From Before His Arrest

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

50 Cent is one famous music icon who had always shared his views about Sean Diddy Combs before the latter was arrested recently. However, the In Da Club artist has now come forward to talk about why and how he poked fun at Diddy Combs, who is now serving time behind bars.

Talking to PEOPLE, the Baby By Me rapper spoke about Sean Diddy Combs’ alleged behavior and also how he had previously made comments on social media as well as during his concerts about Combs.

About the time, before the Bump, Bump, Bump artist was arrested, 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, mentioned that although it looked like he was putting out some “extremely outrageous” statements, he simply said what he had always been.

“Now it's becoming more full-facing in the news with the Puffy stuff, but away from that, I'm like, ‘Yo, it's just my perspective because I stayed away from that stuff the entire time, because this is not my style,’” the You Don't Know artist stated to the outlet.

50 Cent was talking about the time before Sean Diddy Combs was arrested at a Manhattan hotel on September 16, 2024.

A feud between the Ayo technology artist and Diddy Combs first began when the 2006 hit, The Bomb was released.

Here, Curtis Jackson made heavy accusations against the I Need a Girl artist of being involved with the 1997 murder of the Notorious B.I.G. However, these allegations were denied by Combs.

After the It's All About The Benjamins rapper was arrested recently, it was announced that 50 Cent will soon make a documentary about the accusations against Diddy Combs.

For those unaware, Sean Diddy Combs was arrested in New York from a hotel lobby, following which the Bad Boy Records mogul was charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. However, Sean Diddy Combs pleaded not guilty to these charges.

Besides 50 Cent making comments on Sean Diddy Combs’ involvement in the murder of Notorious B.I.G., Eminem had even seemingly made claims of Comb’s connections to Tupac’s murder.

In his song that was originally aimed at Machine Gun Kelly, Killshot, Shady had rapped, “The day you put out a hit’s the day Diddy admits that he put the hit out that got Pac killed.”

The Coming Home artist will now face a new judge, Arun Subramanian, on October 3, 2024. Subramanian happens to be the third judge assigned to the Diddy case, following Andrew L. Carter Jr. and U.S. Magistrate Judge Robyn Tarnofsky, who previously denied his bail pleas.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault, or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO, or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

