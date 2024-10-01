Sean 'Diddy' Combs Makes Third Bid For Bail In Sex Trafficking Case; Strengthens Legal Team With New Attorneys

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse and drugs

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ attorney is planning to file a fresh appeal for his release from prison a fortnight after his arrest, according to court documents obtained by People on Monday, September 30.

Alexandra Shapiro, who is on the incarcerated music mogul’s legal team, filed a notice of intent to appeal for her client’s release yesterday after he was denied bail twice. The actual appeal brief will be filed soon, a source close to Combs told the aforementioned publication.

The source added that Combs is building his “dream legal defense team” by hiring trial lawyer Anthony Ricco and appellate lawyer Shapiro.

Diddy was arrested at a Manhattan hotel on Monday, September 16, at 8:25 p.m. His 14-page indictment was unsealed the next day, revealing shocking allegations.

The disgraced Bad Boy Records founder is accused of orchestrating and recording elaborate adult performances featuring male sex workers and female victims. According to the indictment, coercion, force, or drugs were used to secure the women's compliance in participating. The feds are describing the acts as “freak-offs” in the indictment papers. Combs is currently behind bars at Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center.

When Diddy’s bail plea was first denied on September 17, Judge Robyn F. Tarnofsky, per People, cited his substance abuse and anger issues as the reasons for her ruling. “I don't trust that you can trust yourself not to harm others,” she added while reading her judgment.

On September 18, Judge Andrew L. Carter upheld Judge Tarnofsky’s verdict, determining that Diddy poses a potential danger if released. Judge Carter dismissed a defense proposal to allow Combs to serve house arrest at his Florida abode equipped with GPS monitoring and visitor restrictions. The judge deemed the plan, which came with a $50 million bail bond, “insufficient” to ensure community safety or the integrity of the case.

Meanwhile, Combs, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, has been removed from precautionary suicide watch while being jailed, according to People sources. One tipster also noted to the publication that he had received a visit from his family in the prison.

“He is focused and very strong,” a lawyer for Combs told People. “He is concentrating on his defense and preparing for his trial.”

Combs’ next court appearance is on October 9.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

