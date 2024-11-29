Ben Stiller Reveals Getting Mistaken For THIS Actor; Says ‘People Always Will…’

It’s not a very common thing for actors to get mistaken for some other celebrity, as many of them have faced this. It appears that Ben Stiller also falls on this list as the performer revealed about getting mistaken for none other than Adam Sandler.

When Stiller appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he talked about this, saying that both of them have been friends for around three decades now. He added, “People always will yell out to me or to him, and he’ll text me and he’ll say, like, ‘I was in Italy, and someone said, 'Ben Stiller, I love you!'' Or someone will say, like, ‘Oh man, Click changed my life’ to me.”

The Zoolander star said that then he would clarify to them that he is not Sandler but Stiller, and they would ask, “Who?”

Even though they do not resemble one another, it is understandable that both actors get mistaken for each other, mostly because they are popularly known for acting in comedy films in their decades-long career trajectory.

In their filmography, Stiller and Sandler have also previously shared the screen space in 1996’s Happy Gilmore, Hubie, Funny People, and The Meyerowitz Stories. Apart from that, the duo will be seen in the upcoming sequel of Happy Gilmore.

The announcement of the venture was reportedly rolled in May, and the project is bringing forth an interesting cast that also includes Benny Safdie and NFL star Travis Kelce.

Apart from this, Kelce also appeared on screen and showcased his acting chops in the Grotesquerie. It will surely be interesting to see him alongside veterans of acting in the upcoming venture.

Advertisement

Back in August, when Blended star appeared on The Tonight Show, he confirmed the news about the NFL star featured in the second installment of the 1996 film.

ALSO READ: 'Changed My Life': Inside Reneé Rapp's 'Very Emotional' Departure From Prime Video Series Sex Lives Of College Girls