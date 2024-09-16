Best Moments From The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards: From Historic Wins To Heartwarming Reunions

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards were a night to remember, with historic wins, heartwarming reunions, and unforgettable moments. The ceremony, hosted by Eugene, Dan Levy and held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, celebrated television's greatest achievements as well as new milestones and nostalgic memories. Here's a detailed look at the evening's main highlights:

Historic wins at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

Anna Sawai made history by winning the Emmy for Best Drama Actress for her performance in Shogun. Sawai became the first actress of Asian descent to win this award. During her emotional acceptance speech, she stated, "I was crying before my name was announced. I’m a mess today."

Liza Colón-Zayas won an Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her performance in The Bear. She is the first Latina actress to win in this category. Colón-Zayas, who was presented with the award by Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney, expressed her gratitude, saying, “Thank you to my husband David Zayas, he told me to write a speech, and I didn’t because I didn’t think it would be possible.”

Hiroyuki Sanada won Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role in Shogun, making him the first Japanese and only the second Asian actor to win in this category. Sanada expressed his honor and gratitude in his speech, saying, “I’m beyond honored to be here with amazing nominees.”

Memorable reunions at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

The cast of The West Wing reunited onstage to celebrate the show's 25th anniversary. Martin Sheen, Dulé Hill, Janel Maloney, Richard Schiff, and Allison Janney took the stage in front of a replica of the Oval Office set, eliciting nostalgia from fans of the acclaimed political drama.

The Happy Days cast also made a memorable return, delighting fans with a reunion that restored the beloved show's charm. The onstage reunion was a highlight for many, providing a nostalgic look back at the show's iconic characters and scenes.

Notable cast members at the Saturday Night Live reunion included Maya Rudolph, Kristen Wiig, Bowen Yang, and Seth Meyers. Their humorous tribute to SNL creator Lorne Michaels, which poked fun at his Emmy history, was a crowd favorite.

The Schitt's Creek cast also made an appearance, with Catherine O'Hara, Eugene Levy, Dan Levy, and Annie Murphy reuniting onstage. O'Hara's introduction of the award for Outstanding Comedy Series to Hacks featured a humorous pause that showcased her comedic timing and the enduring charm of the Schitt's Creek cast.

Powerful speeches at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

John Leguizamo gave a powerful speech about diversity in Hollywood and spoke about DEI (diligence, excellence, and imagination) in the industry. He stated that he is one of Hollywood's DEI hires. "That’s right, DEI. The ‘D’ is for diligence, the ‘E’ is for excellence, the ‘I’ is for imagination. And everyone in this room tonight has dedicated their lives to diligence, excellence, and imagination, so we are all DEI hires,” he said.

Candice Bergen made a memorable return to the Emmys with a sharp political joke directed at J.D. Vance. She compared her Murphy Brown storyline, which included criticism for single motherhood, to current political scenarios, saying, “Oh, how far we’ve come … Today, a Republican candidate for vice president would never attack a woman for having kids.”

Special moments at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

Showrunner Will Smith made a lighthearted entrance, easing any tension associated with his name by saying, “First of all, relax. Despite my name, I come in peace.” This amusing reference to previous awards show controversies helped to set a positive tone for the night.

The ceremony included emotional moments, such as an inspiring speech from Baby Reindeer's creator, who shared his personal struggles and gave a motivational message to other survivors. Additionally, Olympian Ilona Maher's presence added a touch of sports excitement, providing a sense of connection to her summer achievements.

