76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Liza Colón-Zayas Bags Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series For The Bear; Makes History As First Latina To Win In Category

Liza Colón-Zayas made history at the 2024 Emmy Awards by becoming the first Latina to win Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. She earned the award for her role as Tina in the hit FX series The Bear. During her heartfelt acceptance speech, she thanked her husband, David Zayas, who encouraged her to prepare a speech, though she hadn’t expected to win. She expressed disbelief at sharing a category with acting legends like Meryl Streep, Carol Burnett, and other admired nominees.

In her speech, Colón-Zayas gave a special shout-out to Latinas, urging them to continue believing in themselves and to exercise their voting rights. “Vote for your rights,” she passionately encouraged. She also thanked The Bear's cast and crew for giving her a “new life” through the show.

This win marks Colón-Zayas’s first Emmy nomination and victory. In an interview before the event, she shared how monumental the recognition felt, calling it “epic” not just for her but for women and people who look like her.

The Bear had an impressive showing at the Emmys, with Colón-Zayas’s co-stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Jeremy Allen White also securing acting awards. The show’s creator, Christopher Storer, won Best Directing in a Comedy, bringing the series' total wins to a record-breaking 11 in a single season, surpassing last year’s tally of 10. The 76th Emmy Awards, co-hosted by Eugene and Dan Levy, aired live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, celebrating a night of exceptional performances and historic achievements.

