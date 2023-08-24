Bianca Censori REMOVES all her Instagram photos after being spotted almost naked in Italy

Bianca Censori, the infamous wife of Kanye West, recently made a surprising move on her Instagram account, @biancasensori. Just a couple of weeks ago, she made her Instagram account public again after keeping it private since her marriage to Kanye. During this brief time, she shared some of her artistic insights and a few photos. However, in a sudden change, she has now removed all her posts, leaving her profile a blank canvas. Here's what we know about these latest developments.

Bianca Censori REMOVES IG photos after Italy news

This change on Instagram happened shortly after Bianca made headlines on August 22 when she was seen wearing a nearly nude bodysuit in Italy while vacationing with Kanye West. The couple had been exploring Italy together for a while. During this particular outing, Bianca wore a transparent tan top without a bra, which could make it seem like she was naked from a distance. To maintain some modesty, she used a black messenger bag to cover her breasts while carrying a bottle of soda and two white takeout bags. Bianca kept her accessories simple, with just a few hoop earrings, allowing her bold outfit to draw attention. Meanwhile, Kanye West was seen in an oversized black jacket with what appeared to be a black T-shirt wrapped around his face and head. He wore baggy black pants and his unique barefoot sock-shoes.

Advertisement

These pictures from their trip garnered a lot of attention on social media, with some people calling for authorities to take action against Bianca for her daring outfit. In Italy, there are rules that can result in fines or even jail time for exposing oneself to places where children might be present. Some Italians weren't pleased about Bianca displaying so much skin in public places and criticized her on social media. Now, circling back to the recent events, Bianca has deleted all her Instagram posts following this news.

ALSO READ: MasterChef: United Tastes of America elimination: Which two contestants failed to make it to the top 11 of Gordon Ramsay's show?

Before gaining fame on the internet, sources reported that Bianca had an Instagram account filled with her photos. However, she deactivated it as soon as her secret marriage to Kanye West became public knowledge. She only recently returned to Instagram and shared some of her architectural work and personal snapshots.

ALSO READ: Is Bianca Censori the new First Lady? Kanye West thinks so as he runs for US President after USD 12.4 million failure