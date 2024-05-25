Ever since Netflix's Bridgerton introduced Miss Marina Thompson in the first episode, fans of Julia Quinn's romance novels have been looking for hints and characters from the books.

Season 3 continues this trend by bringing in John Stirling, Earl of Kilmartin, from Book 6. But what about other characters from the books, like the Smythe-Smiths?

Who are Smythe-Smiths from the Bridgerton?

The Smythe-Smiths are unique in Quinn's work. They started as a joke in her early novel Minx and became known for their awful musicales. In Romancing Mister Bridgerton, which Season 3 is based on, Penelope, Lady Danbury, and Colin attend one of their bad recitals. Quinn even wrote a spin-off series, The Smythe-Smith Quartet, featuring cameos from Bridgerton characters.

The Smythe-Smiths also appeared in the spin-off series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, created by Shonda Rhimes. They are one of the new noble families worried about their future. This raises questions about their role in the main Bridgerton series.

Showrunner Jess Brownell hints at the future appearances of Smythe-Smiths

Will we see more of their terrible musicales? Showrunner Jess Brownell told Decider “I would love that. I love the Smythe-Smiths,” Jess continued, “I think the only reason they haven’t been more included up to this point is because we love them so much as characters that we want to do them justice. If we’re going to use them in the show, we want to use them appropriately and make a meal of it. So I think we’re waiting for the right opportunity.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Brownell mentioned “We don’t want to just have them there as minor side characters who have a minute of screen time. So it’s in talks. But how that will play out is yet to be seen.”

She hinted that if she based storylines on her favorites, every character would get a spin-off because she loves them all. She said, “I mean if I made decisions for storylines based on who I like, I would be in an impossible situation because I love all of them and I would love for each of them to have a big spin-off.”

For now, fans can hope to see a humorous bad musical performance in a future season of Bridgerton.

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 premieres on Netflix on June 13.

ALSO READ: Who Is Spencer Connelly? Meet Tasmanian Teen Who Earned Speaking Role In Furiosa: Mad Max Saga Alongside Chris Hemsworth And Anya Taylor-Joy