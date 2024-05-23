8 Most Hated Bridgerton Characters In All Three Seasons; RANKED
You surely love Bridgerton, but at the same time, you might already have developed hate for these characters. Check out the list of the most hated roles in the Netflix series.
With the new season of Bridgerton, fans may have fallen for all things romantic, but at the same time, they might have come across a few characters that are in question. Even though the tales from the regal era in London have attracted many, enthusiasts try to avoid these few characters.
Here are the 8 most hated characters from Bridgerton across all seasons.
Cressida Cowper
Played by Jessica Madsen, Cressida Cowper was loved for her looks. However, she was also said to be the meanest girl in Bridgerton. Since her introduction in 2020, from the first season itself, fans of the series have felt that Cressida was mean and ugly on the inside.
She can often be seen demeaning Penelope and other characters for no particular reason.
Colin Bridgerton
Although a great man now, initially, when he was introduced, Colin Bridgerton was shown to be a man with no purpose in life. Colin, who also happened to be Penelope's best friend, was often seen passing judgment on her.
Even when he paired with Penelope Featherington during the balls, he would make fun of her while spending time with his friends and family.
Kate Sharma
Kate Sharma is the character who made Anthony Bridgerton fall to his knees. She is always appreciated for her feisty and outspoken behavior. However, one cannot easily forget the betrayal.
Yes, Simone Ashley’s character in the series betrayed her sister, Edwina. Her actions put her in question, and those who followed the series closely might have actually hated her for what she did to her younger half-sister.
Anthony Bridgerton
While speaking of Kate, how can we forget about Anthony? Some people have actually called Anthony the most flawed Bridgerton of all the siblings.
Well, his young days were surely stressful, as he was pushed into responsibility. However, he developed some peculiar ways to deal with his issues, giving the audience a womanizer with a habit of philandering.
Portia Featherington
She played the horrible role of a mother. The matriarch forced her daughters to wear ugly dresses and also forced them into some not-so-comfortable situations. Especially when it comes to Penelope, she literally tested her patience.
Moreover, Polly Walker’s character also happens to be someone who instilled the idea into Marina’s mind to marry someone in an attempt to hide her pregnancy while also suggesting her older men.
Jack Featherington
This character tricks people into thinking that he's the owner of ruby mines. Jack also happens to be a person who convinced almost everyone to invest grand amounts into his failed venture.
And how can the fan forget the time when he tried to entrap Cressida in an attempt to save his own dire conditions?
Lord Featherington
Along with his questionable parenting behavior, he was also a character who did not care about things at all.
Plus, he never supported Portia with his own daughters and portrayed a cold and distant role. With all of that, his habit of gambling was another route he took, gaining the hatred of many fans.
Nigel Berbrooke
Although he was present for just a couple of episodes, Nigel Berbrooke won the hatred of the Bridgerton fans. He is a character who is arrogant, proud, and, with all of that, the most impatient one.
He was shown not to leave Daphne alone even for a while, and in one instance, he even tried to take advantage of her.
