Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2: Is The Show Setting Up A Queer Romance For Next Part Already? Here's What We Know

As the countdown to Bridgeton Season 3 Part 2 continues, fans are on the edge of their seats, eager for the next chapter. While the show has dazzled audiences with its diverse cast, it’s been criticized for its focus on traditional romance. But now there’s news that the showmakers are working on LGBTQ+ romance too.

Yes, the maker and actors are dropping hints, hinting at a possible queer love story in the next episodes. Let’s dive deeper into this and see what these clues are suggesting.

Makers are planning for a queer love story in season 3 part 2

The period drama has been lauded for its racial diversity, but some people have pointed out that it still sticks to traditional ideas. From traditional love stories, they mean men's and women’s love sagas. People claim that Bridgeton’s makers focus more on straight relationships and the power of men.

There was indeed a queer love story in the prequel series, but it wasn't a big focus. So, according to reports the show makers are planning the Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 on that. Yes, during an interview with Refinery 29 Australia, the showrunner Jess Brownell said, "It only feels right to show all how people love, including queer love. So we are exploring queer love stories across the next couple of seasons."

Who will play the lead roles in part 2?

While confirming that there will be significant queer stories in upcoming seasons. Brownell didn’t reveal who the central character will be. “I don’t want to say exactly how that plays out. But it was important to me to foreground queer love,” she added.

Several characters in Bridgerton seem like they might have queer storylines in the future. Benedict Bridgerton, who is artistic and a bit different from his siblings can be one candidate. Of all of the older Bridgerton brothers, Benedict is the only one who has seen a same-sex relationship up close. He’s had encounters with same-sex relationships in past seasons, suggesting there might be more to his story.

While none of the brothers are in a hurry to find a match, Benedict seems the least interested in courting women.

Eloise Bridgerton is also a possibility

If reports are to be believed then Eloise Bridgerton is another possibility. She often goes against societal norms and has close friendships with other women. She doesn’t want to get married and prefers talking about women’s rights. She and Penelope used to bond over this shared mindset, especially when Eloise was inspired by Lady Whistledown.

Even though Eloise had a brief flirtation with a charming newspaper boy in season 2, her closest relationships outside her family are with other women. And, in this season her growing bond with Cressida Cower hints that she can be the one having an incredible love story. Both Eloise and Cressida were seen talking about wanting to live their own lives without getting married.

When asked about the possibility of a queer storyline for Eloise and Cressida, Jessica Madsen (who plays Cressida Cowper) was thrilled. During an interview with Decider, she said, “I absolutely love that. That would be the best! Yeah, I mean, that would be cool. This makes sense because she hasn’t bagged a guy yet, so why not a gal?”

Well, let’s keep the guessing game on, let’s see who will play the lead roles and have a queer love story. Stay tuned for more updates on Bridgerton Season 3 part 2.

