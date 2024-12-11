Billie Eilish Opens Up About Creative Insecurity And Overcoming Writer’s Block: 'It Is Never Comfortable'

Billie Eilish has shared her struggles with creative insecurity, revealing that even after a decade in the music industry, she still faces fear and self-doubt. In a recent interview, the Grammy-winning artist opened up to Relevant about how she deals with moments of uncertainty and the challenges she faces while creating new music.

Despite her success, Billie Eilish admits that fear, not writer's block, is often the real obstacle in her creative process. "There’s no writer’s block; there’s fear," Eilish said in the interview. "There’s fear, and I’ve suffered from that an enormous amount." This fear has been a constant companion in her career, even as she continues to achieve global success.

Eilish, along with her brother and frequent collaborator, Finneas, experienced a particularly difficult period while working on her third studio album, Hit Me Soft and Hard. According to the artist, the duo felt pretty stuck when they began the project in 2022.

"It is never comfortable, and you never get used to it," Eilish reflected. "You’re like, ‘What the hell? I’m never going to create again.’ That’s really how it feels."

Although Eilish acknowledges the common term of writer's block, she believes it doesn't fully capture the essence of what artists experience when they struggle to create. She shared that writer’s block is kind of a mental state.

She added that it’s not real because you don’t have writer’s block; you feel like you’re not overflowing with inspiration, and you’re not making anything you think is good, but you can make anything. She said that you just might think it’s really bad.

For Eilish, writer’s block is often a reflection of deeper insecurities. She said that she thinks writer’s block is something we hide behind when we’re feeling insecure and bad about ourselves.

During the early stages of recording Hit Me Soft and Hard, Eilish and Finneas struggled with doubts about their ability to create music. Eilish recalls feeling overwhelmed by the pressure to succeed.

She shared that it was December, January, and the end of 2022 into 2023 when they were just completely hopeless. She said, "We were just like, ‘Oh, well, we’re never going to make this. We can’t. We’re not capable of it anymore.’"

The fear of not being able to create music like they did in their younger years weighed heavily on Eilish. She said that they used to be able to make music, and that’s probably because she was 15 and Finneas was 19, and there was something special about it. She added that now that they are adults and they have their own lives, they can’t do it anymore.

However, Eilish eventually found a way to work through these fears by giving herself some grace. She said that it took some patience and talking about it and allowing yourself to be bad for a second.

She shared that she just had to leave her mind, go outside of herself, and live a little bit like you don’t have to worry about getting something done right now. She added that at this moment you can go experience life and have something to say.

