Billie Eilish Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Look at Creating Birds of a Feather With Finneas: 'Lil Video of the Beginnings'

Billie Eilish and Finneas took fans inside their studio to offer a glimpse at their collaborative process behind creating the viral hit song Birds of a Feather. The alternative rock song is a part of Eilish's latest album, Hit Me Hard and Soft.

On December 11, the Ocean Eyes singer and her brother gave fans a peek at how the magic happens behind the scenes with an Instagram Reel. The clip included the siblings working on an early version of Birds of a Feather, one of the songs off of Eilish's third studio album, which was released in May.

In a caption to the video, Eilish noted that this clip came from one of the first moments of writing. She wrote, "February 16th, 2023, lil video of the beginnings of birds of a feather."

Eilish shared the moment of brainstorming ideas over lyrics with Finneas as they continued honing the chorus. Both were enthusiastic about Finneas' idea to begin the song with the title itself, as it describes someone very similar to the singer. They continued working on the lines that later came together into the Grammy-nominated song when being recited.

It has earned Eilish Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance nominations at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards.

The moment the album was out, Eilish expressed her feelings by sharing the excitement of the deeply personal project she had with fans. She wrote on Instagram, "@finneas and i put so much into this album and have never ever ever loved something more. we hope you enjoy it so much and I’ll see you on the other side."

The album turned out to be a big success that got her seven nominations at the 2025 Grammy Awards, including album of the year. Touring the world, Billie Eilish will wrap up the North American leg of the tour with the final concert set to take place in Inglewood, California, on December 21. The tour resumes in Australia early in 2025.

