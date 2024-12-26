Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni: Gossip Girl Actress Seemingly Planning Further Legal Actions

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Following the recently upsurged case, Blake Lively is seemingly planning to take further legal actions against her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni. Recent reports suggest that the Gossip Girl actress has just scratched the surface with her lawsuit that was filed against Baldoni.

As per the Daily Mail, who reported the words of a source, Blake Lively is seeking further legal actions, over an alleged “multi-tiered” plan to “destroy” her reputation.

The insider, warning Justin Baldoni further mentioned that the Green Lantern actress will be coming up with more lawsuits adding that the recently filed suit was just “the tip of the iceberg.”

The source who happens to be close to Lively further mentioned that she just wants everyone to pay the price, who was part of a big plan aimed at ruining her reputation.

Further talking to the outlet, the insider also mentioned that Blake Lively was “horrified after reading the brutal texts between Baldoni’s publicist, Jennifer Abel, and crisis manager Melissa Nathan.”

As per the words of the source, the A Simple Favor actress “broke down in floods of tears” in front of her husband, Ryan Reynolds after she went through the texts, and could not believe what plans were being made against her.

Calling Blake Lively a “fair person,” the insider went on to add that she is just out for justice and is determined to take down everyone, who had a role in the horrifying plot being made against her.

Following the recently filed lawsuit by Lively, Justin Baldoni was dropped by the WME talent agency and had to even part ways with his podcast partner. Meanwhile, the director of It Ends with Us also experienced The Voices of Solidarity Award rescinded by the Vital Voices organization.

The aforementioned movie talks about the experiences of a woman named Lily Blossom Bloom, played by Lively confronting the trauma of an abusive relationship.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

