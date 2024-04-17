‘Blown Away By The Impact': Charli D'Amelio Reveals Kim Kardashian Inspired Her To Work On Criminal Justice Reform

Charli D'Amelio, the renowned social media influencer with millions of followers, is making headlines for more than just her dance videos on TikTok.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, the 19-year-old sensation revealed how Kim Kardashian inspired her to get involved in social change, particularly in the realm of criminal justice reform.

Charli D'Amelio was blown by Kim Kardashian’s stance on criminal reform

D'Amelio has joined hands with the REFORM Alliance to boost Gen Z’s reformation process. During the interview, Charli recounted a pivotal moment at a dinner hosted by Michael Rubin, where Kim Kardashian spoke passionately about her commitment to fighting for criminal justice reform. Charli expressed how Kim's words resonated deeply with her, igniting a desire to use her platform for meaningful advocacy.

“I heard Kim speak on this issue at a dinner hosted at Michael Rubin ’s house that really kicked off the idea for REFORM’s Future Shapers Advisory Council. She talked about what inspired her to get involved in fighting for reform and gave us advice on how to use our platforms to change policies and help people in the system,” D'Amelio shared. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Kim's advocacy efforts, particularly her involvement in the case of Alice Marie Johnson, struck a chord with Charli. Alice Marie Johnson, who was serving a life sentence for a nonviolent drug offense, gained national attention when Kim championed her cause and successfully lobbied for her release. Charli spoke admirably of Kim's dedication to justice, emphasizing the tangible impact she has had on the lives of individuals like Alice Marie Johnson.

The social media sensation remarked, “Kim talked about Ms. Alice Marie Johnson and how unjust it was for her to be serving a life sentence in prison. Kim said she had to do something to help this woman, and eventually, her efforts helped free Ms Alice.” D'Amelio added how she was pumped up after the dinner and wanted to use her reach as a medium, “to shine a light on what’s happening in our probation and parole system.”

ALSO READ: How Long Were Landon Barker And Charli D'Amelio Together? Find Out As Travis Barker's Son Debuts Breakup Song After Split

Charli D'Amelio shared her motivation for criminal justice reform

For Charli, the issue of criminal justice reform hits close to home. She shared how meeting individuals affected by the system's flaws, particularly minor technical violations leading to harsh repercussions, deeply affected her. Charli highlighted the ripple effect of such violations, especially on families and children, underscoring the urgent need for systemic change.

D'Amelio shared, “I've met people who have been in the system, and some of the stories about being trapped in this cycle are heartbreaking... The main people that end up suffering are their children. Meeting the young kids affected by the cycle really broke my heart. This is not about excusing crimes. It's about a system that cares more about being punitive due to technicalities.”

The TikTok star emphasized that reform efforts are not about excusing crimes but rather addressing a punitive system that often exacerbates existing issues. Inspired by Kim Kardashian's tireless advocacy and driven by her own experiences and convictions, Charli is determined to make a difference with her newly found alliance with REFORM.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian Gives THIS Title To North West As Her Daughter Rocks Diamond Jewelry With Casual Clothes