How Long Were Landon Barker And Charli D'Amelio Together? Find Out As Travis Barker's Son Debuts Breakup Song After Split

Landon Barker, who is the son of Blink-182’s drummer Travis Barker just released his first breakup track Over You on Thursday. This song comes after his split from TikTok star Charli D’Amelio in February. The music video for the single also featured TikTok star Tara Thompson, popularly known as tarayummy.

The songs lyrics and vibes are pretty emotional

Over You is a pretty emotional track that begins with the lyrics, "I can't get out of bed/ Your voice inside of my head/ Our favorite song on repeat/ I tried my best to forget,” as Landon Barker sings over a guitar. The lyrics continue with the verse, “I wish that I could rewind/ And end things differently/ But can’t bring myself to move on/ I miss you now that you’re gone/ I feel it terminally/ Yeah, 'cause I can’t help myself,” and morphs into the chorus which goes, “But I’ll get over you/ Baby, over my dead body/ There’s nothing I can do/ 'Cause you were never just somebody/ I still remember/ The highs, the lows/ You come, you go/ You leave me broken, black, and blue.”

Landon’s father Travis Barker was one of the songwriters for Over You, according to the song’s credits, and was also credited as one of its producers. Before the song came out, Landon had said in a Press Release that this song was very personal to him and there are “some people you will never get over until the day you die.” Fans of course related his words to his and Charli’s breakup, as the theme of heartbreak also resonated in the song’s lyrics and music video.

How long were Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker together?

Landon Barker was first spotted with the Dancing With The Stars season 31 winner back in June of 2022, when they were seen leaving Barker’s concert in LA. Rumors sparked soon after when D’Amilio’s ex deleted a photo of himself with Barker from his Instagram. In the same month, Charli and Landon got tattoos from the same artist, and were seen at Charli's older sister Dixie D’Amelio’s party together. At the end of the month, someone from the couple’s inner circle confirmed that the two were “seeing each other.” It was also revealed that Charli had sent flowers to Landon’s father Travis after the latter’s hospitalization for pancreatitis.

Things were pretty much confirmed when the two of them attended the same 4th of July party in 2022, and appeared on a TikTok together for the first time just a few days later. On 15th of July, Landon made another TikTok with the couple cuddling and lip-syncing to Sweater Weather by The Neighbourhood, confirming their relationship. Two days later, Charli posted a photo of them kissing on her Instagram story, also confirming the rumors. She also opened about her relationship with the musician to Entertainment Weekly. After that, a controversy emerged when Charli’s ex-boyfriend Chase Hudson released a track in which he seemingly threw shade to her and Landon.

In September of 2022, Landon showed his support for Charli as she debuted on Dancing With The Stars and she talked about it to PEOPLE saying, "He was very proud of me. He's never seen me dance before, so I think I was nervous, but he's always been so supportive." Later in the same month she also said that both Travis and Kourteney Kardashian welcomed her into the family with open arms. Charli’s father Marc D’Amelio also said that, "I couldn't be happier with who (Charli and Dixie) have brought home.” After her Dancing With The Stars win, Landon posted a picture of himself with Charli with the caption, "So proud of you!!! You're a star.”

In February of 2023, the couple attended the Grammy Awards together, and in April the two of them appeared on the cover of Mini V. On 1st May, 2023, Barker celebrated Charli’s 19th birthday by posting a bunch of photos and videos with the caption, "Happy birthday to the most beautiful girl in the world @charlidamelio I don't even know where to start, since the first day we ever started talking you have changed my life!" On June 1st, he got a tattoo of Charli’s eye. In September of 2023, Barker released his first single track, Friends with Your Ex, and Charli appeared in the music video beside him. In October of the same year, Charli and Landon adopted a dog named Moody.

However, on 7th February 2024, Landon Barker announced on Instagram that he and Charli have broken up. He wrote, "Hey everyone, I would like to let you guys know that Charli and I are no longer together. We broke up to focus on ourselves. We are still friends and have so much love for each other. I am incredibly grateful for the time we shared and hope you can respect our decisions."

