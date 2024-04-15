Kim Kardashian Gives THIS Title To North West As Her Daughter Rocks Diamond Jewelry With Casual Clothes

Kim Kardashian indeed loves her daughter’s fashion! Ten-year-old North West is quite famous for her unique sense of style. The reality TV star seemed to agree as she shared North’s picture on Instagram and hailed her as “stylist of the year.”

Kim Kardashian shares picture of North

On April 14, the Skims founder posted a picture of her daughter covered in diamond and stone jewelry over a casual red Chicago Bulls T-shirt. North flaunted Swarovski neckpieces, bracelets, rings, and a headpiece looking bejeweled as ever.

Kim bestowed the title of “stylist of the year” on her daughter for creating the dazzling ensemble.

Netizens had mixed reactions to the post. Some hailed her as a fashion icon: "Okay, Northie! Can she style me for Coachella next year?!" a fan wrote.

Others thought it was too much for the ten-year-old, "She's too young for this, sorry!" someone commented. "Is Kim over her robbery trauma and showing off again?" another user questioned. A fan defended Kim and wrote, "It's clearly just costume jewelry."

Swarovski’s creative director reacts to the post

Since North was decked out in Swarovski jewelry, the brand’s creative director, Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert, chimed in to show her support. Surprisingly, she agreed with Kim, deeming North the most stylistic. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Engelbert recalled her brand’s collab shoot with Skims when the young fashionista helped her mom with her fitting. “Young queen! I will never forget the scene when North arrived while we were doing the fitting for the campaign to mama @kimkardashian,” she wrote, resharing the post on her Instagram story.

Advertisement

“All the jewellery was displayed for styling the @skims collab, so North started styling herself with the @swarovski jewels!” She continued. I loved it. We had so much fun, the spirit that I adore! Joyful and effortless in a totally bold way!” She added. Kim reposted Engelbert’s story and wrote, “Best memories.”

North West will follow her mother’s footsteps

The young star opened up about her future plans! In her interview during her first cover shoot for i-D, North spoke about being a businesswoman in future.

Advertisement

"A basketball player, a rapper, um ... Well, when I was 7, I wanted to be a boxer,” she told the outlet. “I'm going to do art on the side…. Also, one day I want to own Yeezy and SKIMS, and I want to be a business owner,” she added.

West has already started her endeavors by featuring in Dad Kanye West’s song Talking. She broke the billboard record of the youngest artist to top the charts.