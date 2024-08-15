'Blown Away': Justin Baldoni Heads To Sweden With Family Amid It Ends With Us Drama

Justin Baldoni is spending some time overseas. During a screening of his hit film It Ends With Us, the It Ends With Us actor and director shared a video to his Instagram grid on Sunday, August 11. He surprised the audience with a heartfelt speech before the screening.

During his video, Baldoni, 40, explained that "this is a very special subject," amid recent reports of friction between him and the other members of It Ends With Us' ensemble cast. "I hope you enjoy the movie. Thanks so much for supporting it," Baldoni concluded. Baldoni captioned the video, "Back in Sweden with the family and walked by the local Filmstaden. I was blown away by the support."

"Seeing this packed theater, connecting with some of you, and hearing your stories is a powerful reminder why we brought this story to life," he added. "I am inspired more than you can ever know by the strength and bravery of all of you who have sent me messages, especially you survivors. I see you. Med dig alltid."

There has been buzz about tension and alleged creative differences between Baldoni and Lively. A rumor of discord behind the scenes grew before the film's release since Baldoni did most of his press alone and did not pose with the cast at the film's New York City premiere. As well, many fans noticed that Hoover, 44, Lively, and Jenny Slate don't follow Baldoni back.

According to ELLE UK, Baldoni called Lively a "powerhouse" to work with and explained how "friction" on set helps the final product. The project was also produced by Lively.

Jane the Virgin alum said, "We created something so beautiful, and it was hard, but it was worth it at the same time. And I grew as a filmmaker, an actor, and as a person during this process."

In an Instagram post, Baldoni shared photos of his wife of 11 years, Emily Baldoni, celebrating her 40th birthday in Sweden.

"I am in awe of this woman. Her strength. Her bravery. Her groundedness. Her magic. Her love," Baldoni wrote in part in his tribute. "Wherever she goes, she creates ceremony. And she’s taught me to do the same."

In closing, the actor said, "Happy birthday, my love. You didn't let 40 sneak up on you. You embraced it with such love and beauty. I'm glad I get to join you on this journey and learn from you." The movie It Ends With Us is now in theaters.

