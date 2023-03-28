Blue Lock vs. Aoashi: Which soccer anime to watch and why?

With the increasing soccer fever, fans are confused on whom to choose between Aoashi and Blue Luck. These two anime have been creating quite a buzz amongst the soccer fans as they keep people on the edge of their seats. Though both Aoashi and Blue Luck tend to be very different shows, they have got the soccer fans confused.

About Blue Lock

Blue Lock is for the people who enjoy shonen-style anime. The plot follows around a egoistic and young striker who wants to be best in the world. Along the way with several difficulties and supernatural elements he learns several lessons.

Watch Blue Lock trailer here:

About Aoashi

Aoashi is a more grounded anime which focuses on soccer as a sport. The plot revolves around a high school team that is trying to win a national championship and along the way learn valuable lessons. This anime provides a more relatable and realistic experience to the audience.

Watch Aoashi trailer here:

Blue Lock vs. Aoashi

There is no clear winner between Blue Lock vs. Aoashi as they both come with their own strengths and weaknesses. At last it boils down to personal preference. Some fans prefer a more tactical and grounded approach like Aoashi while the other fans enjoy supernatural elements and high flying action like Blue Lock.

Both Aoshi and Blue Lock tend to be great anime for the soccer fans as they provide a unique perspective along with providing the audience with required entertainment. Whether you are a soccer fan or enjoy watching anime, Blue Lock and Aoashi are definitely worth watching. So sit back and relax as these anime lead you on the thrilling ride on the soccer field.

Though one thing that we are sure about is that both Aoashi and Blue Luck are amongst the greatest anime which definitely fuel your passion for soccer. They both are very different with their own strengths and weaknesses.

