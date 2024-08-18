'Both Licenses Are Current': Doctors Charged In Connection To Matthew Perry’s Death Can Continue To Prescribe Medication, Report Reveals

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of drugs and death.

Since the news about Matthew Perry’s investigation came out, many people have been keeping up with the updates. In the latest news regarding the same, the doctors who are booked under the Friends star’s death can still legally continue to supply prescribed medication per the reports.

As per Page Six, TMZ’s report mentioned that Dr. Salvador Plasencia and Dr. Mark Chavez can legally give out prescribed medication. Both medical professionals have confirmed their involvement in seemingly giving Ketamine to Perry.

According to TMZ, the Medical Board of California did not find any reason to revoke their licenses after investigating them despite the charges they are facing. A statement was given to the publication, “Both licenses are current and active and the Board has not imposed any restrictions on them.”

The licenses of Chavez and Plasencia are still listed without any restrictions on the Medical Boards of California's website. Chavez's license mentions “renewed & current” with an expedition date of June 30, 2026. The same goes for Plasencia but with an expiration date of October 31.

As per Page Six, on Thursday, it was announced by the US Department of Justice that Plasencia is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, along with seven other counts of distributing the aforementioned drug and two counts of falsifying and altering the records or documents in relation to the federal investigation.

Advertisement

Chavez pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy of ketamine distribution. He confirmed in his plea that he sold the ketamin off-market to Plasencia for the actor’s use. The indictment filings mention that both medical professionals supplied Perry with ketamine since late September 2023, per the outlet.

According to the publication, it is said that the 17 Again star paid more than USD 55,000 in cash weeks before his untimely passing.

Perry’s live-in personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, who administered the substance for recreational use from the actor's home regularly, was one of the three people charged in connection with his death. Ketamine Queen aka Jasveen Sangha and Eric Fleming were also booked with supplying the substance to Fools Rish In star.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Matthew Perry Death Case: Attorney Claims Actor Allegedly Relapsed And 'Froze' From Ketamine Dose Before Tragic Death; 'Fell Back Into Addiction'