‘I Have Never...': RHOB Star Brandi Glanville Shuts Down Jax Taylor Hookup Rumor

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville has come out to set the record straight. She has denied the rumors about getting intimate with The Valley star Jax Taylor.

The 51-year-old television personality, former model, and mother of two was last seen in the Peacock reality show The Traitors in 2023 and is set to appear in The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 5 this year. Check out what she has to say regarding the rumor.

Brandi Glanville has “never” hooked up with Jax Taylor

On July 12, Glanville took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “I have NEVER hooked up with Jax Taylor!!!!! EVER.” This came after a Reddit user claimed that the 45-year-old The Valley star made a bedroom confession. He claimed that she recently “got drunk” with the newly single Taylor following his separation from wife Brittany Cartwright and his former co-star Tom Schwartz.

The Reddit user said that Taylor disclosed he "hooked up with both" Glanville and Real Housewives of New York City alum Ramona Singer while hanging out with the Bravolebrities. “Dude is just trying to get laid,” the user offkeymelodies wrote about Taylor. Although Taylor and Singer have not commented on the claims, Glanville addressed the rumors.

Additionally, as per the Reddit thread, Taylor allegedly "didn't pick up the phone" when Cartwright "tried to FaceTime" him.

Brandi Glanville, Ramona Singer, and Jax Taylor’s present relationship status

While Glanville seems to be single right now, Singer was recently seen "on a date with a young, hot guy from New Zealand" in the midst of her relationship with investor William "Bill" Luby of New Jersey.

On the other hand, since Taylor’s divorce, he has reportedly dated other women including model Paige Woolen. However, Taylor denied such reports that he is meeting the model on X (formerly Twitter). “I am not dating anyone and I wish you all knew the full story of this situation. It’s not what you think. 😔" he wrote, even though he was seen dining at the Granville Cafe in Los Angeles, California, with the model. Earlier last month, he also insisted that he is “working things out” with Cartwright with whom he shares a three-year-old son, Cruz.

