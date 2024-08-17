Andy Cohen Debuts His Madame Tussauds Wax Figure On His Show; Jokes It's 'Anatomically Correct'

Andy Cohen, known for hosting Watch What Happens Live, had something special in store for his audience. In the course of his show on Thursday, August 15, he unveiled a wax figure that is now part of the famous Madame Tussauds collection. This launch was done as a celebration of his famous talk show’s 15th season.

It was a defining moment for Cohen who has been at the forefront of entertainment and reality TV since long past. The wax figure was introduced with much fanfare, excitement, and awe on Cohen’s part. “I’m pinching myself,” said Cohen expressing his astonishment and delight at being immortalized in wax.

Cohen took time to reflect on the journey with Madame Tussauds. He shared that he had visited Madame Tussauds Wax Museum located in London back in 1988 and remembered it very nostalgically. During that visit, some photos were taken when he posed next to wax effigies representing icons such as Mr.T and Salvador Dali."Back then I never thought I would be immortalized among the pop culture greats," he confessed. Today, Cohen’s statue stands tall inside the Times Square Hall of Fame styled museum that belongs to Madame Tussauds where visitors can also find detailed recreated Watch What Happens Live Clubhouse set.

During the show, Cohen had to be funny. Joking with Tamra Judge, his guest, he said that his wax figure was anatomically correct and he made a light joke out of it in terms of how detailed the sculpture is. "I think wax Andy is cuter. He's got it going on," he said on the show. "I'm actually a little jealous of wax Andy!" His playful comments added a fun element to the reveal and showcased his characteristic sense of humor.

When asked if his children, Benjamin Allen who is 5, and Lucy Eve who is 2 have seen the wax figure, Cohen laughed. "Two of me is too much," he said. "They haven't seen it yet, one of me is [enough]." It seems that Cohen has decided to keep the remaining part as a special surprise for himself and his fans.

The displayed wax figure and recreated Clubhouse set at Madame Tussauds in Times Square allow fans to see this amazing tribute live. The museum that features life-sized figures of celebrities and historical icons now includes another lifelike image: Cohen’s wax statue further cements his celebrity status among people.

Cohen’s announcement was welcomed by many of his famous friends and co-workers like, Amy Sedaris, Jerry O’Connell, Bridget Everett, Elizabeth Perkins, Gary Janetti and Marc Jacobs posted photos on their Instagram pages congratulating him. Also John Stamos jestingly envies Cohen: “WOW! Do you have your own wax figure? That’s the first time I’ve been jealous of you. OK, maybe the second time.”

Another support came from The Real Housewives franchise stars linked to Andy Cohen as an executive producer.

His statue in Madame Tussauds signifies his influence on television and popular culture as Bravo continues to air Watch What Happens Live every Sunday through Thursday night. Cohen fans who visit this talk show can see a piece of his life represented in wax that has been featured in one of the most important museums worldwide.

