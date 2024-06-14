'Disparaging And Negative': Andrew McCarthy Reveals Why His 80s Co-Stars Were Not Fond Of 'Brat Pack' Label Initially

Andrew McCarthy recently came up with his documentary BRATS, where he speaks of himself and the co-stars he worked with in the 1980s movies, who had a hard time accepting the term 'The Brat Pack.'

The stated term was given to actors such as Emilio Estevez, Molly Ringwald, Anthony Michael Hall, Demi Moore, Rob Lowe, Judd Nelson, and Ally Sheedy, along with the BRATS director.

Andrew McCarthy about why he and his co-stars didn't embrace The Brat Pack initially

During his recent interview with ABC News Live, while promoting his latest work, BRATS, Andrew McCarthy had an in-depth conversation about how the term was coined and how he and his co-stars had a tough time accepting it. When he was asked about the “issue with the term in the beginning” and what made him “ultimately embrace it,” the actor began by explaining how the “early/mid-'80s” era was.

“Youth movies just took over in a way they never had before,” he mentioned, calling it a “seismic cultural shift.” He then moved on to state how the 1985 article by a New York magazine “branded us as the Brat Pack.” Calling it a term that was “witty, clever” but at the same time “sort of disparaging and negative,” the Mannequin actor stressed how he felt back then.

“Who wants to be called a brat, who wants to be lumped in a pack and all that?” The 61-year-old star mentioned the initial emotions everyone included in the term had. While the pack itself “recoiled from” the term, at first, as per McCarthy, the public realized that the actors represented them, ultimately making them the “cool kids.”

About The Brat Pack term

Andrew McCarthy’s documentary BRATS talks about the infamous group of actors who gained great stardom through their 80s Hollywood movies. The actors starred in films such as 16 Candles, The Breakfast Club and St. Elmo's Fire.

A cover story in 1985 of a New York magazine then came up with the term Brat Pack, that included not just McCarthy but also Emilio Estevez, Rob Lowe, Andrew McCarthy, Demi Moore, Judd Nelson, and more.

This term came from a famous group of legendary singer, Frank Sinatra. The group was called the Rat Pack and had originated in the late 1940s and early 1950s.

The whole term and the reactions of the actors involved in it have been explored in McCarthy’s latest documentary.

