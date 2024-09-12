Brendan McLoughlin Looks Madly in Love with Miranda Lambert at 2024 VMAs Weeks After He Was Caught Dancing with Another Woman at Bar

It seems that Miranda Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin are still going strong having seemingly left behind the controversy that involved him dancing with another woman when his wife was not seen at that sight. The pair posed together and looked happy on the red carpet during this year’s Video Music Awards, per Life and Style magazine.

At one point, he also let her have the limelight by stepping away and watching her pose for the camera with a smile on his face. They reportedly got cozy while taking pictures together. The couple complemented one another’s outfits.

The singer donned a tuxedo with an exposed embellished teal bra. The lapels of the tuxedo contained white and blue colored designs on it. Lambert kept it simple with her bottoms by wearing plain trousers. Her husband looked dapper in a plain black suit. The pair definitely had a glow on their face when they attended the ceremony celebrating the musicians in the industry.

According to the publication, back in June Lambert and McLoughlin grabbed the major headlines as a TikTiok video went viral that allegedly showed him dancing with a woman at the Casa Rosa. The country singer was not seen in that video.

The woman who was featured in the video reportedly told In Touch magazine they all danced, shared laughs, and conversed with one another. She also thanked him as he made their “bride-to-be’s night so special and fun.”

She added that he was a “gracious and polite and kind” person. She went on to clear the air that nothing “inappropriate” was said throughout that evening and continued, “There was no vibe whatsoever of anything other than friendly, innocent dancing and talking.”

After this scandal, the country singer may have potentially pointed out that there was no trouble in their paradise by sharing pictures of their vacation in Europe. The pair appeared happy and to be having the time of their lives during their getaway.

After her split with her ex-husband and country singer in 2015, Blake Shelton, Lambert moved on with McLoughlin who she met in 2018, on Good Morning America, where she was performing and he was working in the security. They tied the knot in January 2019 and announced it on Valentine’s Day in the same year.

