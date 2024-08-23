Miranda Lambert to Be Honored with THIS Title at People's Choice Country Awards; See Last Year's Winner

The sensational country music artist Miranda Lambert will receive a special honor at this year's People’s Choice Country Music Award. As reported by PEOPLE, the country music star will be honored with the prestigious Country Icon Award at the ceremony this year. Lambert will receive this award for her exemplary work over the years.

According to People Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events and Specials, NBCUniversal Entertainment, said in a statement, "For more than two decades, Miranda Lambert has been a tour de force in country music, and her trailblazing albums continue to captivate audiences all over the world. We're thrilled to honor her career, fierce individualism, and industry innovation with the Country Icon Award.”

As this year Lambert will take this award home, last year it was Toby Keith who was honored with this award. In 2023, Toby Keith received the Country Music Icon Award at the People's Choice Award 2023. After a heartfelt video montage, Blake Shelton presented the I Love This Bar singer with the award. The award recognized Keith’s achievements as a musician, philanthropist, and entrepreneur.

After receiving the award, Keith made a funny yet heartfelt speech. He said, “Bet you thought you'd never see me in skinny jeans. I would like to thank the Almighty for allowing me to be here tonight. You've been riding shotgun with me for a little while."

The musician also thanked his family and expressed gratitude to his team during his acceptance speech. Keith stated that a lot of people go into making a big career like this for 30 years. He also expressed his gratitude towards his fans and said he would like to thank the supporters for still allowing him to do what they do.

Following his speech, Keith took the stage and performed his 2019 single Don't Let the Old Man In. It was his first performance after confirming his stomach cancer diagnosis in June 2022. Coming back to Marinda Lambert. She made her debut nearly 20 years ago.

The Wranglers singer released her breakthrough album Kerosene two decades ago, and she has no plans of retiring anytime soon. In July this year, Lambert announced that her next album, Postcards From Texas, a 14-track project, would be released on September 13.

