Britney Spears' Story 'Deserves to be Told Properly,' Says Jon M. Chu, Director Attached To Her Memoir The Woman in Me's Film Adaptation

Jon M. Chu, fresh off directing the movie musical Wicked, has teased the screen adaptation of Britney Spears’ bestselling memoir The Woman in Me, which Universal Pictures secured the rights to in August.

Chu, who is developing the movie alongside producer Marc Platt, spoke to The Hollywood Reporter recently, sharing that he believes the 42-year-old pop superstar’s story “deserves to be told properly” because there is “a lot about us in it” and also because “She represents a generation of people growing up in the 2000s and early '90s."

The day the memoir’s screen adaptation rights were sold to Universal, the Toxic singer took to X to share her excitement with fans, expressing she’s happy to announce that she’s “been working on a secret project with #Marc Platt. He’s always made my favorite movies.”

Spears, at the time, asked her fans to “stay tuned” for more updates.

No casting announcements have been made as of yet, and Chu confirmed in his conversation with THR that there's no scriptwriter attached to the project as well. He did, however, share what he thinks would make the plot for the movie.

According to Chu, the film will mostly depict the treatment celebrities get from people/fans who think they own them. “There’s a lot of things in there that I would love to explore,” he expressed.

As for his personal relationship with Spears, the Crazy Rich Asians director said he’s been a fan of hers for “many years” and has attended many of her shows, including when she performed as one of the 12 acts at the Shrine Auditorium. “She’s always been someone I’ve looked up to,” Chu said.

When probed about a cryptic social media post by Spears suggesting she might be involved with another one of his forthcoming movies, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, the filmmaker refused to comment and asked the outlet to seek answers from Spears. He did, however, note that it’s always “an honor” to receive shoutouts from her on social media.

Spears recently celebrated the first anniversary of The Woman in Me, thanking fans for their support over the past year and sharing how much it meant to her via X.

Chu’s Wicked: Part One, starring Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, and more, comes out on Friday, November 22, with Part Two scheduled for November 26, 2025.

