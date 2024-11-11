Mattel Accidentally Puts NSFW Website Link On Wicked Toys Packaging; Find Out More

Mattel, the company behind the dolls of Elphaba and Glinda from the movie Wicked, has recently found itself in a significant issue. The toy company accidentally printed the wrong URL on the back of its toy packaging.

According to reports, this URL is not just incorrect, which might have led buyers to a 404 error page, but instead, it has made parents furious, as the link actually directs to a p*rn website.

Mattel is a well-known, classic toy company, recognized for its wide range of toys, including die-cast cars such as Hot Wheels, and more.

This time, they released dolls of the two characters played by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, from the movie based on the Broadway musical of the same name.

However, according to TMZ, the company printed the wrong URL on the back of the packaging for these dolls. The URL read, "www.wicked.com."

Those who purchased the toys for their children visited the website, hoping to explore the company's full catalog of toys. Unfortunately, they were redirected to a NSFW website.

For those who may not know, Mattel’s correct website for the toy catalog related to the film is actually www.wickedmovie.com.

This small mistake, however, has caused a significant issue, with concerned parents raising complaints online.

In response, a representative of Mattel stated to the outlet that the company is aware of the misprint that was placed on the Wicked dolls, primarily sold in the USA.

The spokesperson further mentioned that the company regrets the error and is taking steps to ensure that no such incorrect URL is printed on the back of any future toys.

The company has even recommended the parents to discard the product packaging or obscure the link. They also urge parents having further questions to reach out to Mattel’s customer service for further info.

Talking about the film, it is a musical fantasy entry starring two great icons, the We Can’t Be Freinds songstress as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba.

If you are already intrigued by these two names, the cast even holds legendary stars such as Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum, along with Peter Dinklage.

Wicked will be out on November 22, 2024.

