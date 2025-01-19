Brooke Hogan and Steven Oleksy Welcome Twins Oliver and Molly: 'Two Sweet Souls We Get To Love'

Brooke Hogan, daughter of wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, and her husband Steven Oleksy are now proud parents of twins. The former reality TV star and the ex-NHL player shared the joyful news on Instagram on Saturday, January 18, 2025.

The couple welcomed a boy and a girl on January 15, 2025. Brooke announced the twins' names as Oliver Andrew Oleksy and Molly Gene Oleksy.

"So... just been staying off socials cooking these two cuties,” Brooke wrote in her Instagram post. She also shared two photos, including one of her holding the babies while wearing a gray shirt that read, 'Mama Est. 2025.' One baby wore a blue hat, and the other wore a pink one.

Along with revealing the news, Brooke posted their first family photo. In the image, Steven Oleksy stood behind her as she held their newborns. Brooke expressed gratitude in the caption, saying, “Our hearts have been made whole by the arrival of these two sweet souls we get to love. God is good.”

The post marks the first time she has shared a picture of her husband since officially confirming their marriage on Instagram last year. The couple tied the knot in June 2022 but kept their relationship private until Brooke confirmed the news on New Year’s Day 2024.

Brooke and Steven’s relationship became public after TMZ shared a photo from their June 2022 wedding in Florida. While Brooke typically keeps her personal life private, she acknowledged their marriage in an Instagram post on January 1, 2024.

Advertisement

“A rare sighting of the husband. We like to keep to ourselves, but somehow the news is out,” she captioned the post. She described Steven as “the kindest, sweetest badass you’ll ever meet” and shared her gratitude, saying, “God did me a solid on this one.”

Steven also spoke about their decision to keep their relationship private, writing on X (formerly Twitter), “I value privacy on a deep level, but I guess some secrets are just too amazing to hide forever.”

ALSO READ: Joe Alwyn Reveals Bloody Childhood Prank That Left His Neighbors In Tears And Police Involved