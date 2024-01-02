Brooke Hogan's secret marriage: Who did the singer marry privately?

Wrestling icon Hulk Hogan's daughter Brooke Hogan secretly got married to professional hockey player Steven Oleksy last year, according to recent reports. Brooke Hogan, who is a singer, tied the knot with Steven Oleksy in a private ceremony in Orlando, Florida in June 2022 with no guests present, keeping the wedding an intimate affair between the couple.

The news of Brooke Hogan and Steven Oleksy's marriage was first reported by TMZ on December 30, 2023. The media outlet also shared the first picture from the couple's wedding day showing them smiling and holding hands ( TMZ , 2023). According to the report, the intimate ceremony was only attended by Brooke and Steven’s family with no other guests to share their special day. For the low-key wedding ceremony, Brooke chose to wear a simple white dress holding her wedding bouquet in one hand and her husband Steven's hand in the other. Steven complemented his bride in an all-black suit.

Brooke Hogan, 35, is a singer and reality television personality who rose to fame after starring in the MTV reality show Hogan Knows Best along with her father Hulk Hogan and family between 2005-2007. She has also released singles like "About Us" and "Hold On To Me". Steven Oleksy, 33, is a Canadian professional ice hockey defenseman who has played in the National Hockey League ( NHL ) for teams like the Washington Capitals, Buffalo Sabres and Toronto Maple Leafs.

As per sources close to the couple who spoke to TMZ, Brooke and Steven have been dating for a few years and knew each other through mutual friends before falling in love (TMZ, 2023). "They've been inseparable ever since and are very happy together," said the source. The low-key wedding with just the two of them allowed the couple to enjoy their special day intimately without any distractions.

While speaking to People magazine about the wedding, a friend of the couple who attended the nuptials shared more details saying: "It was a small, private and intimate wedding. Brooke looked beautiful in her wedding dress. She and Steven are both very family-oriented and wanted to celebrate their love with just their closest family and friends. They are both very happy and excited to start their new life together as husband and wife" ( People , 2023).

Brooke Hogan's Career and Personal Life

Aside from her reality television appearances alongside her famous father, Brooke Hogan has also pursued a career in music. She has released singles and music videos independently as well as collaborated with other artists. Some of her notable singles include "About Us" featuring Nick Cannon in 2007 and "Hold On To Me" in 2009. Brooke has also appeared as a guest judge on various talent shows like America's Got Talent.

In her personal life, Brooke was previously in a long-term relationship with actor and model Phil Costa from 2009 to 2012. The couple got engaged in 2011 but later called it off. After dating for a few years, it seems Brooke has found her perfect match in Steven Oleksy with whom she decided to commit for life through their secret wedding last year.

A Private Beginning to Married Life

By keeping their wedding private with just close family and friends, Brooke Hogan and Steven Oleksy seem to have wanted an intimate beginning to their married life out of the public eye. As celebrities, the couple ensured no photos or videos from their special day were leaked on social media platforms. Brooke and Steven have also chosen to keep their relationship low profile since they began dating.

This private approach allows the newlyweds to adjust to their new married life without unnecessary media attention. It seems Brooke and Steven's priority is focusing on their relationship and marriage rather than publicizing it. The secret wedding followed by maintaining privacy reflects the couple's wish to cherish their special bond away from paparazzi scrutiny. Their low-key wedding in Orlando surrounded by loved ones ensured Brooke and Steven's happiness remained the sole focus on their big day.

In conclusion, Brooke Hogan was able to find love and commitment through her secret marriage to hockey player Steven Oleksy last year. The private wedding in Florida allowed the couple to celebrate their love intimately without any distractions. By keeping details of their relationship under wraps since they began dating, Brooke and Steven seem focused on nurturing their marriage away from the glitz and glamour of show business. Their low-key approach sets the tone to strengthen their bond in private as husband and wife.

