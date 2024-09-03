Bunnie Xo Marks 8 Years With Jelly Roll By Counting Every Month, Week, Day, Hour, Minute, And Second Together

Rapper and country music star Jason DeFord, popularly known as Jelly Roll, and his wife Bunnie Xo celebrated eight years of marriage on August 31, 2024. To mark the special occasion, Bunnie Xo posted a heartfelt tribute to the singer, accompanied by a series of photos of the couple through the years.

She began her touching post by listing the exact number of months, weeks, days, hours, minutes, and seconds that she and Jelly Roll have been together.

"That’s how long I’ve called you mine," she wrote, before sharing how the Save Me singer has positively impacted her life. "Thank you for cutting your fingers on all of my jagged edges. Without you, I wouldn’t be the woman I am today."

She continued: "People always talk about how much I’ve helped you, but I don’t think they realize it was an even trade. 8 years J baby, you’re now officially the longest relationship I’ve ever been in. Not sure if we should congratulate you or be concerned that you’ve survived."

She ended the beautiful post by saying, "I loved you then, I love you now & I’ll love you forever. Happy Anniversary sweet thang!" Jelly shared his own Instagram post on Aug. 31 in honor of the couple's recent wedding anniversary and penned his raw feelings about his journey with Bunnie Xo through the years.

Advertisement

Bunnie Xo is also the host of her podcast Dumb Blondie which happens to be the ultimate platform for comedy, trending, lifestyle, and covering topics and issues that are beyond conventional.

Jelly Roll and Bunny Xo met in 2015 at Las Vegas Country Saloon, sparks ignited and after one year of dating, without wasting extra time Roll asked her the big question and they duo tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony on August 31, 2016. They renewed their vows in 2023

While the two do not have any children together yet, Roll and Bunnie Xo co-parent his 15-year-old daughter Bailee, whom he welcomed with ex Felicia Beckwith, as well as 7-year-old Noah Buddy.

Furthermore, on the July 2 episode of her podcast Dumb Blonde, Bunnie revealed that the couple is in talks to opt for surrogacy and expand their family. She added that although they began seeing a fertility expert in 2019, it wasn't until 2024 that they felt both mentally and financially ready to take the next step.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘I Get In Trouble For This': Jelly Roll Claims Smoking Marijuana Has Helped Him Maintain Sobriety

Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2024: Stars Who Graced Red Carpet Ft Heidi Klum, Jelly Roll And Others