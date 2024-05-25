‘I Get In Trouble For This': Jelly Roll Claims Smoking Marijuana Has Helped Him Maintain Sobriety

Trigger Warning: The below article contains mentions of substance abuse

The Grammy-nominated singer, Jelly Roll, got candid about his sobriety and mental health issues, as he claimed that smoking marijuana has genuinely helped him to remain stable. Well, it is a known fact that Roll has a past with drugs which has resulted in his quite often jail visits. However as the singer stands now, he proudly admits that he has been able to maintain his safe distance from drugs after relying on marijuana for help.

Jelly Roll needs marijuana to remain sober

Roll in his recent interview with Taste of Country, revealed that his struggles with drugs ended when he introduced marijuana to his life. He firmly claimed that he believes smoking weed has allowed him to control his anxiety and maintain his sobriety. “I get in trouble for this, all the time, but my stance on marijuana will always be the same: I believe marijuana has helped me in so many regards, with my anxiety. This is a hot-button topic, but, truly, marijuana has kept me sober,” Roll stated.

The Need a Favor singer further remarked that he can't envision himself in a world with no marijuana as he would turn back to the intake of drugs to deal with his anxiety issues. He shared, "I think a world without weed, Jelly Roll's drinking codeine and popping Xanax and snorting cocaine again, but a world with weed, I'll be alright."

Further, the singer made it clear that he respects people who managed to completely get rid of any sort of substance abuse but consuming marijuana is something that personally works for him. “I know that I have friends that don't do that. I have friends who are in the program who are totally against any kind of mind-altering anything. I respect that. I have so much respect for those people. That's just not how my sobriety worked out,” he added.

Jelly Roll on his past struggles with drugs

Well, this is not the first time that the singer has opened up about his sobriety and struggles with drugs. In his past interview with PEOPLE , Roll reflected on his addict days, revealing that he had to learn to consume alcohol separately in the absence of cocaine. The Son of a Sinner singer shared that he always thought that alcohol only existed to couple it with cocaine.

Roll recalled, “I had to learn that you could drink alcohol without doing cocaine. It took me a long time to learn that. I've never said that, but that's real. There was a long time where I just assumed, when people told me they drank without doing cocaine, I was like, ‘I thought we only drank to do cocaine.’”

Though the superstar has already made his stance on drugs clear, that he doesn't support any such illegal activities, however, he also accepted the fact that his current life is not without his problems. He stated that he tries to be cognizant of his behavior with his consumption of alcohol and weed, and consults professionals if necessary. “I do drink and smoke weed, and I will attend meetings occasionally. If I'm really struggling with thinking of my behavioral pattern, I'll go to a meeting,” the singer shared.

Talking about his current condition and accepting his past mistakes, Roll admitted that even though his dark past haunts him, he no longer is bound in the spiral thoughts of taking drugs. “I've made a lot of peace with my past. I mean, it still haunts me like the ghosts I know, but I tell you what, I don't think about doing no drugs today," Jelly said.

Though many may find Roll’s approach to sobriety quite controversial, the singer still managed to pull off things on track. Joll recently released his new song, I Am Not OK, from his upcoming album on The Voice season finals.

