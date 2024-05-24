Justin Bieber Drops PICS Of Wife Hailey Bieber Flaunting Baby Bump; Model's Cute Comment Will Make You Smile

Justin and Hailey Bieber are the IT couple of this era. The couple has never been shy when it comes to expressing their love and affection towards each other, may that be on the red carpet during the events or on social media.

On May 9, the pair made a grand yet creative announcement about expecting a child via a video shared on Instagram. Since then fans have been eager to know what the couple is up to. Lucky for them because the What Do You Mean singer posted pictures of him and the Rhode founder flaunting her baby bump.

Justin Bieber shares pictures of him and pregnant Hailey Bieber

The global singer took to his Instagram to share wholesome pictures of him and Hailey together. In the first picture, the couple appeared to be kissing each other. The Rhode founder wore a black jacket, which was unbuttoned around her belly, successfully highlighting the bump.

She wore blue denim and black boots, the singer matched the jacket. He wore black baggy pants and kept it casual with green and white shoes that matched his cap. He added two more pictures in the post with his wife, where Hailey's bump is highlighted. The model shared one of the pictures from the post on her Instagram story and captioned, "Mom n Dad fr."

Justin once again posted more pictures of him and Hailey together. In the post’s first picture, the singer added a solo photo of his wife, who is wearing a black see-through top and a black jacket over it. The model kept her hand on her bump and posed as she looked at the camera wearing black shades.

He also shared two more pictures of him and Hailey together in the same post. In one picture the pair is posing casually and the other picture is a quirky selfie taken by the singer. He captioned this post saying, “They wish baby, they wish.

More about soon-to-be parents, Hailey and Justin Bieber

As per People, the Rhode founder was photographed last week at Billie Eilish’s listening party. The model wore a white crop top and a racer jacket over it. She paired it with low-rise shorts that successfully accentuated her bump.

According to the outlet, during the pair’s recent tropical trip, the model wore a 2000s-inspired pink butterfly sequin top and jeans, she posted the picture of this outfit on her Instagram handle. She also posted a picture wearing a white oversized t-shirt that was lifted in her bump area, sipping a beverage while casually posing.

After the pregnancy revelation by the couple, a source revealed to the publication that the pair had already picked out the name of their soon-to-be-born child. The source added that the pair have started decorating the nursery and are excited to meet their child.

