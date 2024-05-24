'They Wish': Justin Bieber Shares New Photos Of Pregnant Wife Hailey Bieber Cradling Her Baby Bump; See HERE

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber together broke the internet earlier this month when they announced Haliey's pergancy. The young couple are set to become parents and fans couldn't be more esctatic about their new journey. Meanwhile, Justin took to Instagram to share some snapshots of his beloved wife with his dedicated Beliebers.

Hailey Bieber stuns in new set of pictures flaunting her baby bump

The first picture in Justin's Instagram carousel showed the 27-year-old model donning black glasses and cradling her belly with her hands beneath a transparent long-sleeved blouse, black leather jacket, and blue jeans. This was complemented by another blurred shot of Hailey in the same position as well as other images that seem to convey the couple’s vacationing life abroad.

Followed by a series of Justin Bieber's casual selfies, another one showed Hailey's exposed tummy while she stood next to Justin against Takashi Murakami's golden flower statue. The beauty entrepreneur put on a white crop top, wide-legged loose pants, and a hoodie whereas the singer went for a sleeveless creamy puffer coat, light blue sweatshirt under it and grey cap down while squatting beside her. Ending the carousel with a classic V-sign and a grin, Justin posed with his pregnant wife, captioning, "They wish baby, they wish."

Justin Beiber pours in pictures of his pregnant wife on his Instagram to show love

A few hours later before this post from Justin there were also more candid photos uploaded on his Instagram featuring Haily in an open black blazer showing off her pregnancy belly and kissing each other. Hailey expressed her happiness and anticipation of becoming a parent with a cute caption on her IG story.



She posted these pictures on her Instagram Stories with the caption “Mom n Dad fr.” The announcement of her pregnancy was made earlier this month - they are expecting their first child together. Hailey Beiber is said to be about six months pregnant. In fact, they announced the good news through video clips and photographs of their wedding vow renewal which were uploaded on Instagram. The famous couple got hitched in September 2018 at New York City.

