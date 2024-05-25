'Little Cherry Blossom': Mom-To-Be Hailey Bieber Shares New Baby Bump Photos From Japan Trip With Adorable Caption

Hailey Bieber is fashionably pregnant!

On Friday, May 24, Hailey Rhode Baldwin, 27, who recently announced that she was expecting her first child with her husband Justin Drew Bieber, 30 shared on Instagram a series of photographs taken during their trip to Japan.

Hailey Bieber shares pictures of her baby bump with adorabe caption

It's cherry blossom season both in Japan and in the Bieber household. Hailey shared pictures of her new nails wearing a strawberry pimple patch flaunting her six-month baby bump with the caption, "Little cherry blossoms on my nails little cherry blossom in my belly." Her bestie Kendall Jenner commented, "R these rhode pimple patches or am i tripping?"

Loads of fan comments outpoured guesses on whether the baby is a girl. Some fans wondered whether it was a hint at Baby Bieber's name. In one of the photos, Hailey is wearing an unbuttoned leather jacket and a vest showing off her pregnant belly.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Justin Bieber also took pride in this as he uploaded new pictures of her pregnant wife. In his Instagram carousel’s first photo, Hailey cradles her belly in an ethereal black top with a black leather jacket along blue jeans and shaded glasses.



The sequence continues with a blurred version of the same pose, along with various other snaps from their Japanese getaway. “They wish baby, they wish,” Justin captioned his post. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Hailey Bieber enters new chapter in her life as a mother

One of the most famous models and entrepreneurs, Hailey Bieber has since become a force to reckon with in the fashion industry collaborating with major brands such as Versace and Ralph Lauren while at it. She is the one behind the Rhode line of beauty products. The pop star’s wife appears regularly on prestigious magazine covers and high-profile campaigns. She has a thriving career along with an active social life that has made her a household name, especially since her newsworthy marriage with Justin Beiber in 2018.

A week ago today Hailey went to Billie Eilish's listening party at the Kia Forum on May 16th in Inglewood California. She smiled at the photographers and wore a red fila hat and a small white tank top under a black and red leather racing jacket paired up with low-rise shorts all designed to show off her baby bump. Earlier this month, Hailey confirmed her pregnancy on Instagram.

ALSO READ: 'They Wish': Justin Bieber Shares New Photos Of Pregnant Wife Hailey Bieber Cradling Her Baby Bump; See HERE