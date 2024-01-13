'Can We Just Go Back To Regular Football Here?': NYT Best Selling Author Suze Orman Slams NFL's Excessive Coverage Of Taylor Swift

The dynamic between pop sensation Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce has become a hot topic among football enthusiasts and Swifties alike. While some appreciate the buzz surrounding this high-profile couple, others argue that the excessive coverage has diverted attention away from the essence of the game. This sentiment was recently echoed by Suze Orman, the renowned NYT best-selling author, financial advisor, and avid football fan.

In a candid interview with the Wall Street Journal , Suze Orman didn't mince words when expressing her thoughts on the Swift-Kelce narrative. Despite her passion for football, especially her beloved Kansas City team, she found the constant focus on the tight end's relationship distracting. Orman remarked, "And I love football. I only love Kansas City. I have to admit that this whole thing with [Travis] Kelce and everything, it’s taken it away from me a little bit. It’s like, can you just concentrate on all the guys on the team? I love Taylor Swift, but can we just go back to regular football here?"

The spotlight on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce intensified after their public appearances together, including a rendezvous in New York last August. Swift further stoked the flames of curiosity by attending multiple games to cheer on Kelce, with her most recent appearance during the Chiefs' New Year's Eve clash against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Taylor Swift’s relationship with Travis Kelce grabbed attention at the Golden Globes 2024

However, the intrusion of Swift's presence in the world of football reached new heights at the 81st Golden Globes. The 12-time Grammy winner was in attendance as her movie, The Eras Tour, earned a nomination. Yet, the focus of the event shifted when host Jo Koy opened the show with a joke about Swift's relationship with Kelce.

“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift...I swear, there’s just more to go to,” Jo Koy commented. Swift, maintaining her composure, was caught on camera sipping champagne as the audience chuckled. The incident is anticipated to provoke a response from Travis Kelce, possibly on his "New Heights" podcast co-hosted with his brother, Jason.

Coincidentally, the night of the Golden Globes saw the Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the Los Angeles Chargers in Inglewood, a mere half-hour away from the star-studded event. Reports suggest that Swift had initially planned to attend the game but changed her mind upon learning that Travis Kelce would not be featured in the match.

As Suze Orman yearns for a return to the days when the coverage focus was solely on the game and its players, the evolving landscape of NFL media attention focused on Taylor Swift’s relationship continues to disappoint many NFL fans.

