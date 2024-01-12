Do Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce plan on getting engaged this year? Sources reveal exciting details

Taylor Swift and NFL tight end Travis Kelce are reportedly rumored to be engaged this summer as per Page Six. While neither has officially confirmed the rumor, sources suggest a sparkling ring and a fairytale ending. Swift's camp is reportedly teasing that the couple may take further steps to strengthen their relationship.

Last year, in December there were rumors about their engagement, with sources suggesting they might propose during Taylor Swift's birthday. However, recent speculations suggest they deliberately avoided a winter holiday proposal to avoid appearing rushed and impulsive. The source said, “They don’t want it to seem like it’s rushed insanity.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly rumored to get engaged this summer

According to Page Six, there’s a buzz around the Cruel Summer singer, Taylor Swift and her NFL star beau, Travis Kelce, plan to get engaged this summer. There are rumors that the pair held off from having Kelce pop the question over the winter holidays because they didn’t want it to seem like rushed and impulsive.

The source also said that Kelce won't be proposing Swift on this Valentine’s Day for the same reason. “Taylor and Travis discussed it and there is a plan,” the insider claimed. “They will get engaged on their one-year anniversary in July.” In December 2023, Page Six exclusively reported that the football hunk had asked the singer’s father Scott Swift permission for her hand in marriage. A source close to Kelce claimed, “Scott has been asked for his blessing and has wholeheartedly given it, and Travis has been talking to friends about a ring.”

Swift and Kelce’s first public appearance was in September 2023, when the Love Story singer came to watch him play at Arrowhead Stadium for his Kansas City Chiefs game. However, Swift subsequently revealed in her Time Magazine Person of the Year interview that they were dating for much longer. The duo started to see each other after Kelce revealed on his New Heights podcast in July 2023 about trying to give Swift his phone number at an Eras tour concert.

“We started hanging out right after that,” Swift told Time. “So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.” “I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game,” she added. “We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

She also said, “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care. The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

Travis Kelce was spotted dancing with Taylor Swift's father, Scott Swift

In November 2023 the Kansas City Chiefs player, Travis Kelce looked at ease as he watched Taylor Swift, on stage in Argentina while standing beside her father, Scott Swift. Both Kelce and Scott stood in a VIP tent on the floor of the venue, where Swift's father was seen filming Kelce throughout the concert.

Scott also celebrated when the singer changed the lyrics to her song Karma in order to give a shoutout to Kelce. Both Scott and Kelce were all smiles as they danced inside the VIP area, with Scott even throwing his hands in the air and cheering. Several fans pointed out the parallels between Kelce bonding with Scott, and Taylor attending NFL games with his mom, Donna Kelce.

“Taylor’s dad and travis & travis’s mom and Taylor THE PERFECT THING EVER,” one Twitter user wrote. “Taylor’s dad having fun with Travis is the cutest thing ever,” another chimed in. “Taylor and Travis may be the most romantic thing ever. It’s a hill I will die on. Also. Her dad wearing the chiefs lanyard,” another wrote. Another fan added, “Scott is really finally living his dream, he found his new bff,” while another commented, “This is so precious omg.”

