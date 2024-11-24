Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Shakes It Off At Taylor Swift's Toronto Concert; WATCH Here

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended Taylor Swift’s concert at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, and clips of him grooving have since gone viral. In the video, Trudeau was seen dancing to You Don’t Own Me, the song played during the countdown to the Eras Tour show. While some people liked his spirit and willingness to let loose, others called him out for behaving immaturely amid a crisis in the state.

“A 52-year-old man acting like a 14-year-old girl at Taylor Swift concert in Toronto while occupying the position of Prime Minister of Canada,” a post from Infinitus Capital read. Some people pointed out the ongoing anti-semitic riots in Montreal. “While Justin Trudeau was enjoying the Eras tour in Toronto, unchecked neo-Nazis were marching in Montreal,” a user on X wrote.

However, some people tweeted in support of the Canadian sovereign. One user pointed out that he should be appreciated for taking time from his busy schedule to take his daughter to the concert. “I also think you should stop complaining and be more like him. It’s not like he was gonna personally put on some headgear and stop the riot. Grow up,” the user added.

In another viral clip, Trudeau was captured singing and vibing to Swift’s hit song We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together. He also exchanged friendship bracelets at the concert which celebrities are known to have done at the Eras Tour shows.

Advertisement

Although the Prime Minister’s appearance became the highlight of the concert, the pop star also made headlines for her emotional speech. Since the mammoth tour is headed towards its conclusion on December 8, Swift got teary-eyed addressing the crowd.

“And to my band and to my crew and everybody who has put so much into this tour … and I don’t even know what I’m saying, I’m just having a bit of a moment, sorry,” she said prompting a huge encouraging cheer from the attendees. “It’s not even the last show!” she added.