Cardi B Sparks Pregnancy Rumors After BET Experience Concert; Internet Says 'Offset Needs To Relax'

Cardi B recently attended the BET Experience concert in Los Angeles, donning a black sequined jersey dress. The singer reportedly performed some of her biggest hit songs, including Money and No Limit, at the event, and her smashing performance became a hit on the internet, with fans sharing the clips of the singer.

However, right after the concert, Cardi B once again sparked pregnancy rumors as fans speculated that the singer is allegedly again pregnant with a third child. Despite the ongoing rumors, there is no official confirmation on the same. Read on further as we explore fan reactions as many expressed their views on her reported pregnancy rumors.

Cardi B sparked pregnancy rumors after the BET Experience concert

Cardi B is one of the most talented rappers in the entertainment industry today. She has continued to entertain fans with her remarkable voice and record-smashing songs. She recently attended the BET Experience Concert at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Cardi looked stunning performing her hit songs at the event in a black sequined jersey dress and Prada platform combat boots. Fans have been gushing about her performance on the internet. However, right after the event, the singer sparked pregnancy rumors, with many people suspecting that she is 'pregnant with a third child.'

Not just that, but her appearance at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on June 21 also left fans suspecting her pregnancy rumors. At the ceremony, per PEOPLE, she received the Inspiration Award.

But it is to be noted that there is no official confirmation, and neither the rapper has addressed these viral rumors, which are currently surfacing on the internet.

Fans react to Cardi B's viral pregnancy rumors

Cardi B is currently making headlines for several reasons. The singer recently captured fans' attention with her latest performance at the Bet Experience concert in LA. However, after her smashing performance at the event, many people rushed to social media as they speculated about her ongoing pregnancy rumors.

One user took to X (Twitter) and wrote, "Cardi b pregnant again offset needs to relax." Another expressed, "Yall think Cardi b pregnant or what ?!." Read more tweets below as fans react to her viral pregnancy rumors.



The Bodak Yellow rapper Cardi B shares two adorable kids with her partner, Offset: a daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, and a son, Wave Set Cephus. The couple has been in a whirlwind relationship since September 2017.

