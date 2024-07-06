Why Is Cardi B Getting Sued By Producers Joshua Fraustro And Miguel Aguilar? Lawsuit Explored

Cardi B is being sued for copyright infringement by producers Joshua Fraustro and Miguel Aguilar, also known as Kemika1956. They have accused her of stealing their beat to compose her track Enough (Miami). The song was released on March 15, 2024, through her label, Atlantic Records. It's supposed to be the lead single from her second studio album.

Cardi B accused of stealing the beat for Enough (Miami)

As per Variety, the case was filed on July 3 at the Southern District Court of Texas in the United States, with regard to Fraustro and Aguilar’s claim that their beat from their song Greasy Frybread was copied by Cardi B. Defendants in this suit are Atlantic Records, James D. Steed (DJ Swanqo), OG Parker (Joshua Parker) who produced her song Enough (Miami). The lawsuit has been instituted by Fraustro and Aguilar against Atlantic Records, Celebrity Booking Agency and Warner Music Group for infringing on copyrights, unfair competition and misappropriation.

According to a report by Billboard earlier this month, Punkin Lusty’s Greasy Frybread became a hit having appeared in episode four of FX series Reservation Dogs. Created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, Reservation Dogs is a comedy-drama about four Native American teenagers growing up on a reservation in eastern Oklahoma.

It was remarkable because it is the first all-Indigenous writers’/directors’ American show with an almost exclusively Indigenous cast and crew. The authenticity of Indigenous life characterized Reservation Dogs, while verses from Sten Joddi flowed through these scenes.

Cardi B's sophomore album is in the works

Enough (Miami) marked the release of Cardi B’s second single this year. She also featured in Shakira’s Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran. In spite of not releasing another album after her extremely popular debut record Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B has continued to reign supreme over music industry charts. That year Invasion of Privacy won Cardi B her first ever Grammy for Best Rap Album making her the first female rapper to win this award.

Afterwards, Cardi B dropped several successful songs and collaborations. She recently featured Megan Thee Stallion on Bongos. WAP which became an instant chart-topper also featuring Megan Thee Stallion. Also she did a track with Latto called Put It On Da Floor Again.

Cardi also released Like What (Freestyle) recently along with a music video for it. While it is rare of an artist to become a pop culture giant with just one studio album, over the years, Cardi B’s string of hit singles and controversies have kept her relevant in the music industry, instantly making her a pop culture icon.

Fraustro and Aguilar’s lawsuit is another hurdle in Cardi B’s career as it questions the originality of her content. Consequently, this case would probably attract significant interest from both the music business and her fan base. This decision could draw implications on copyright issues, creative ownerships among others that are currently being debated within the music industry.

