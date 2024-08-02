Cardi B ain't one to shy away from the spotlight, and her pregnancy style. It's just as lit! Forget baggy clothes and boring basics, this queen's got maternity fashion on lock with her signature bodycon looks. Her super fire maternity outfits prove comfort and style can totally go hand-in-hand—Or should we say, bump-in-hand?

After all, her maternity wear game is as legendary as her music skills. So, get ready because we're about to have a look at her most stunning pregnancy-friendly ensembles that prove maternity fits don’t have to be dull.

Let’s just zoom in and look at 4 such outfits where Cardi B left us swooning over her pregnancy fashion game. It’s time for some major maternity fashion inspiration.

4 times Cardi B effortlessly slayed in pregnancy-friendly bodycon outfits:

Bright red faux-leather dress:

People often believe that maternity clothes have to be oversized and loose. Well, hell nah! If you’ve got your adorable baby bump, why shouldn’t you get to flaunt it? After all, you’re legit growing your best bud in there and form-fitting looks will help you there.

This is exactly what Cardi B did with her sleeveless faux leather dress with a frame-fitting silhouette. She accessorized her thigh-length dress with transparent heels, a high-end bag, and statement-worthy gold accessories. We totally adored the outfit.

Fitted little black dress:

If you’re one of those Gen-Z fashionistas who wants to effortlessly slay the sassy way with your maternity clothes then, you must take some major fashion inspiration from Cardi B’s edgy black ensemble. Her outfit featured a sleeveless black pick with a fiery plunging neckline.

You can effortlessly flaunt your adorable baby bump with a little black dress like hers. She completed her outfit with awesome black boots. She also added a classy bracelet with minimalistic earrings to bling up the look.

Animal-printed long dress:

Who says pregnancy-friendly fashion picks have to be filled with dark and dull colors along with boring and outdated prints? Cardi ended up proving this wrong with her sassy ankle-length animal-printed dress with a sophisticated high neckline.

The sheer bodycon dress also looked just alluring, helping the modern fashion icon flaunt her simply stunning baby bump. She completed the look with a high-fashion bag with dramatic gold accessories and gold pumps.

Chic multicolored jumpsuit:

When it comes to fashion queens who go above and beyond to serve pure fashion fabulousness with all of their head-turning and gasp-worthy choices, Cardi B always ends up at the top. This was totally proven by her sassy multicolored ensembles.

The incomparably fashionable ensemble featured a frame-fitting jumpsuit with an alluring, deep, and fiery halter neckline, which helped her flaunt her bump. She also added colorful chunky bracelets with oversized sunglasses, a high-end bag, and a cool contrasting scarf that was just all things inspirational, as well.

So, now that Cardi B has shown us how to rock the bump in style, it’s quite clear that the mommy-to-be doesn't let pregnancy slow down her fierce fashion game, and her bodycon looks are proof. Feeling inspired by Cardi B's pregnancy fashion slay? We feel you. It’s time to ditch the oversized and basic fits and embrace your beautiful bump with confidence.

Which one of these outfits is your favorite? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

