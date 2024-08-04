‘This Is Getting Weird’: Cardi B Denies Claim That Offset Never Supported Her Or Their Kids Amid Divorce Filing

Cardi B, the famous rapper known for hits like WAP, recently filed for divorce from Offset, her husband and fellow rapper. This news brought attention to their turbulent relationship, rumors of infidelity, and drama over the years. In a further development of their divorce news, the rapper said she didn't know who was claiming Offset hadn't supported her in raising their two kids.

She responded to a widely shared story claiming Offset never supported her during their marriage, dropping an Instagram comment denying that was ever the case.

According to Cardi B, Offset helped out a ton with her business and their kids. She also said she never sent family or friends to speak to the media on her behalf, so she had no idea who the reports were quoting.

She also said that she has not requested any child support—she just wants Offset to keep making the payments for their kids like he has been because he always pays his share.

Cardi B is seeking primary custody of their children. Several sources, according to TMZ, said that the couple has drifted over time and infidelity does not play a role in the divorce taking place. An anonymous source claimed Cardi and Offset's divorce partly happened because she didn't feel supported.

The divorce case has added a new dimension to their story, offering a fresh outlook on what they have faced together over the years.

The couple started dating in 2017 and married soon after sharing two children: 6-year-old daughter Kulture and 2-year-old son Wave. And now she is yet again expecting another baby amidst her divorce filing.

Cardi B had filed for divorce from Offset in 2020 before the couple decided to reunite to give their union another chance but looks like that did not go down too well and they are back to square one again.

According to NBC News, a representative for Cardi B said in a statement that their divorce "is not based on any one particular incident, it has been a long time coming and is amicable,”

Fans are now waiting to see what’s next in their lives and how they handle the legal process during their separation.

