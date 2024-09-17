‘No Heavy Lifting, No Weight’: Cardi B Shares Fitness Update Days After Welcoming Third Child With Offset

Rapper Cardi B ensured her fitness level was in check by posting a cheeky video on Instagram Stories of herself working out just days after announcing the arrival of her third baby with estranged husband Offset.

"Since I'm off tonight, I'm doing a late-night gym session... No heavy lifting, no weight, just straight stair master until next week and I start with @fitking_plem," the mom of three wrote over a video of herself climbing.

In a second post, Cardi showed the time stamp on her machine, revealing she spent 30 minutes working out.

"Big thirty minutes on the stairmaster...ITS PERSONAL!!!!" she said in typical Cardi B style (true fans would know the context).

Cardi B explained that while she was on bed rest for the first week following the births of her first two children, son Wave, 3, and daughter Kulture, 6, both with estranged husband Offset her experience with baby number three has been different.

She shared, "Remember ladies, this is my third baby... with my other 2 babies, I was still on bed rest during my first week," noting the difference in her recovery this time.

Meanwhile, Cardi B first confirmed her pregnancy in August 2024 in an Instagram post just a day after filing for divorce from Offset.

On September 15 the singer took to her broadcast channel to give fans an update on how she feels as a newly minted mom of three.

She noted that she felt overwhelmed by all the love from fans, friends, and family. Furthermore, she also said she was feeling happy and rejuvenated after birth.

"Thank you, everyone, that has shown me so much love," the proud mom shared, adding, "I'm sooo in love with my little baby!! She is so cute and tiny." she wrote.

The Bodak Yellow rapper welcomed her third child on September 7. She confirmed the surprising news on Instagram and posted adorable images of herself with her newborn.

Cardi B and Offset had been in an on-and-off relationship since they first started dating in 2017. Finally, after frequent rumors of breakups and patch-ups, according to People magazine, Cardi B officially filed for divorce from the Migos rapper on July 31, 2024.

