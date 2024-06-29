Selena Gomez Reveals She Showed Her Only Murders in the Building Costars Cardi B's WAP

Selena Gomez introduced Cardi B’s music to her Only Murders in the Building’s costars. The singer stars in the show alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short.

In a recent interview, Short revealed how the Single Soon singer made them listen to WAP. Selena admitted that she was curious to see what her costars’ opinion of the song was. Here’s how the cast of Only Murders in the Building reacted to WAP.

Selena Gomez introduced WAP to costars

Selena Gomez is keeping her older costars in the loop with the pop culture. The cast of Only Murders in the Building appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Martin Short revealed how the singer “helps” them before a serious scene. The Hands to Myself singer shared how she wondered what their reaction would be.

The Pure Luck actor recalled how the cast was waiting to shoot a scene when Gomez asked them if they knew about Cardi B’s WAP. The singer laughed and explained how she wanted to know her costars’ opinion about the song when it came out. "Steve was saying, ‘Is that from My Fair Lady?’" Martin added as a joke.

Selena Gomez talks about her fame and going on tour

Selena boasts a massive fan following of 426 million followers on Instagram. The star addressed her fame by saying it’s “been great.” She added, "I do what I can with what I have.” She also spoke about how grateful she is for the support. The star shared how her aim is to make her family proud and revealed that she is happy at the moment.

The singer also shared her thoughts on touring in an interview with TIME. Selena shared how nothing makes her happier than “90 minutes of being with my fans and just celebrating together."

On the other hand, she also spoke about how being on tour emotionally drains her. She spoke about how the realization that she is “surrounded” by “a bunch of people” she is paying hits her.

Selena opened up about how her fans sometimes criticize her and say hurtful things about her life choices. She opened up about how her partner Benny is not fazed by the hate. Selena and Benny Blanco have been dating for a while now. Blanco whose real name is Benjamin Joseph Levin is an American record producer and songwriter.

