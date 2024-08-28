Channing Tatum Reveals He Didn't Do Laundry for a Year, Instead Kept Buying New T-Shirts; Honestly, We Get Him

Channing Tatum, appointed as a handsome lover in romantic comedies, is known to have one more secret, which has greatly surprised the audience. He hates laundry and has spent a whole year causally skipping the most unavoidable chore. The Blink Twice actor has recently revealed how he went to great lengths to evade it in what he termed as 'Year of the Fresh White Tee'.

In an interview with GQ magazine, the actor of the movie Fly Me To The Moon, discussed the laundry issue and noted that this activity does not bring him joy, sharing that once he hadn’t done laundry for an entire year. Instead, all he did was buy new white t-shirts every week to spare himself this tedious task.

Tatum said, "I don't think I did laundry all year that year, and I just wore white t-shirts that I just bought. I'd be like, ‘I can get like two wears out of this a week. This is gonna be good.’" Sighing in a dramatic manner, Tatum dubbed that time between the years 1999 and 2000 as the ‘Year of the Fresh White Tee.’

At that point in time, a twenty-year-old Tatum was scrounging for years from his big break in Step Up and Magic Mike which came his way six years later. Not being able to afford to hire someone to do his laundry, Tatum, perhaps, came up with a simple but expensive solution: buy new shirts and use each of them every week before throwing them away. When it came to laundry, employing such a method made more sense than not using it.

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds recently delighted the fans of the Marvel universe on social networks by posting a cut from Deadpool & Wolverine. In particular, the footage showed that Tatum’s Gambit, previously battling inside the Void, might not only have lived but could also possibly come back to the MCU. As Gambit’s eyes show, there opens an interdimensional portal which indicates there is a way out of the wasteland.

At this point, it is unclear whether Channing Tatum’s Gambit will ever become fully embedded into the core narrative of the MCU. Nevertheless, the clip has generated quite a buzz and opened possibilities as to Gamit’s return to the MCU where Tatum would play him.

