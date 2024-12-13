Chappell Roan Reveals Elton John's Golden Advice To Her On Songwriting: 'That’s A Good Reminder'

Chappell Roan reflects on the valuable songwriting advice she received from her idol and friend Elton John. Roan recently shared some important career lessons she learned from John while praising his "perfectly, masterfully written songs."

The 77-year-old music legend, who was crowned TIME's Icon of the Year on December 11, advised the Good Luck, Babe! hitmaker to trust her creative instincts in songwriting. John said this approach could be a transformative experience for her career and songwriting inspiration.

Roan shared, "The advice he gave me was that the songs will come. He thought that he wouldn’t have the ideas, but they were absolutely there. He just had to let them come to him. So that’s a good reminder."

Their friendship made headlines in June when John posted a joyful photo of the two of them enjoying pizza on social media. The Rocket Man singer wrote on Instagram, "The BEST evening of pizza and outrageous laughter with the fiercely fabulous @chappellroan. Love her, love her, love her."

Roan , whose real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, expressed her deep admiration for the legend that John is. She believes he is an inspiring person with lots of wisdom to share.

The Red Wine Supernova singer lauded Elton John's "perfectly, masterfully written songs," adding, "That’s what connects them to millions, billions of people." John and Roan formally met in person in May during an interview on the show Rocket Hour, where the two music icons shared their admiration for each other.

The EGOT-winner has been busy with his musical The Devil Wears Prada going live on stage, as well as his documentary titled Elton John: Never Too Late. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, he praised Roan's originality and fierce creativity, saying, "It’s not every day that you encounter an artist who possesses the rare combination of raw talent, fearless creativity, and unwavering dedication."

Elton John further added, "Chappell Roan is one such artist — a true star whose talent has captivated listeners all over the world. What sets Chappell apart is her courage to be herself in every sense: her honesty, her individuality, and her commitment to creating meaningful music."

He showered more praise on Roan, adding that her soulful voice is one that not only sings but also tells stories and evokes emotions.

