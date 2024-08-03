Charli XCX And Billie Eilish Donate Unused Undergarments From Guess Remix MV To Domestic Abuse Survivors; DEETS

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence.

Brat summer just got an ethical twist. Charli XCX and Billie Eilish's first-ever collaboration sparked much of a frenzy with their Guess remix video on Thursday, August 1. The freshly dropped single came packed with a head-turning music video featuring a mountain of women’s undergarments, which the artists have decided to donate to domestic abuse survivors.

Being mindful of the video shoot’s aftermath, Charli, 31, and Eilish, 22, made sure the abundance of unused undergarments was put to good use. The massive donation of underwear will be taken care of by I Support the Girls, a nonprofit organization that focuses on the welfare of women’s personal hygiene.

According to the official site, I Support the Girls “collects and distributes essential items, including bras, underwear and menstrual hygiene products, allowing people experiencing homelessness, impoverishment or distress to stand tall with dignity."

I Support the Girls acknowledged the singer duo’s contribution to their cause and posted on X (formerly Twitter), "We’re so lucky to be getting the formidable panty mountain!"

Founder and executive director Dana Marlowe opened up about the “underwear and the formidable bra mountain” from the Guess video and affirmed that the donation would impact thousands of domestic violence survivors. She thanked Charli XCX and Billie Eilish while hailing their generosity to “consider” this mountain of a donation to the nonprofit.

Interestingly, the single and music video premiered only a day ahead of Charli’s 31st birthday, which she celebrated with her fans enjoying Guess. “10,000 PANTS, HOTTEST PARTY EVER, BILLIE ON A BULLDOZER, DJ SET BY @itsthedare & ITS LITERALLY MY BIRTHDAYYYYYY,” the Apple singer wrote in a post on Friday, August 2.

The Guess music video, with its party animal aesthetic, features an avalanche of underwear following a house party with Charli XCX, where the guests begin to strip down and toss the undergarments in the air.

The flying undergarments throughout the song pile up into a mighty mountain, which Eilish and Charli eventually climb up to soon after the Bad Guy singer crashes into the party with a bulldozer, thus peaking the grunge element of the song.

Marlowe also discussed the impact of their organization’s goal of distributing undergarments to survivors as the first step towards a new start after escaping an abusive situation without any belongings besides the clothes on their body. “a first step towards being comfortable in your own body and regaining a sense of freedom,” she added.

Noting the significance of “small things” that drive change, through I Support the Girls’ work, they strive to provide women with the option of choosing dignity.

Charli XCX’s new single, Guess, featuring Billie Eilish, comes a month after her latest album Brat, released on June 7, per Today. The new music instantly picked up on social media, sparking viral trends, fashion inspiration, and memes, giving way to the new term “brat summer.” It’s all over the internet.

Debuting at #3 on the Billboard charts, Charli’s artistic endeavor explores themes of rave parties, womanhood, and Von Dutch, among others. The minimalistic aesthetic of the album, with its lime green cover and the low-resolution Arial font, is currently trending in the pop culture sphere, painted with a conspicuous color.

Brat is now available to stream on digital music platforms.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault, or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO, or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

