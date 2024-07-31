'She Works So Hard': Katy Perry Reveals She Is A Fan Of Charli XCX

On July 25, Katy Perry could not stop praising Charli XCX’s Girl Power album and the singer’s whole career. Loading up in glee, she exclaimed it to be “a Brat summer."

Perry commented on the neon green color choice, “This is a Brat couch, Charli XCX.” She also said that everything from the couches to the trash cans is Brat-themed, so the girls identify themselves as Brat fans.

Charli XCX’s fan Perry improvised this song and showed her enormous love for Charli XCX, saying, “She is in her prime right now. She’s like got all of her flowers; she works so hard, and she is a super mega-big pop star.”

Charli XCX brat summer: Katy Perry, celebs, and even Kamala Harris join the trend

Currently, many celebrities have followed the Charli XCX Brat summer trend, which incorporates Katy Perry too. Since June 7, Charli’s sixth studio album, The 360 singer, has been imitating celebrity fans. Celebrities such as Ashley Tisdale, Brooke Shields, Kerry Washington, and the Twisters, including Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos, have all featured dancing to ‘Apple’ from the album.

Not even Kamala Harris's new and recently launched presidential campaign has been left behind in the summer of Brat trends after Charli stated on X (formerly, Twitter) that Harris ‘IS Brat.’

ALSO READ: 'She Didn't Record It': Charli XCX Claims She Wrote Songs For Britney Spears' Potential New Album

Charli XCX has explored the popularity of Brat in Brat’s latest Billboard cover interview. Speaking of her recent album, the singer continued the discussion of ‘Inclusion and Exclusion’ She said she is more interested in the marketing of pop music than in the genre itself; this is what has led to the creation of the Brat phenomenon.

Advertisement

When asked, Charli revealed, before the launch of her music career, that Brat was created to give her fan base the feeling of being special. The fraternity is very selective when it comes to initiation, though once a member, things are very welcoming. Any girl can be a Brat, but they can only become one in certain ways, like through a private Instagram story, a specific Boiler Room performance, a random screening of the music videos in LA or a direct text message from her.

Charli has hinted that brat summer is only just beginning on X (formerly Twitter), keeping fans curious about what's next. This fall, she will hit the road with Troye Sivan on their joint headlining tour, "Charli XCX & Troye Sivan Present: Sweat." The tour kicks off in Detroit on September 14 and wraps up in Seattle on October 23.

ALSO READ: ‘Stood There Dying Inside': Lily Allen Reveals She Was Once Introduced To Ashton Kutcher As Rita Ora