Throwback: When Sarah Michelle Gellar Gushed About Billie Eilish's Crush On Her

Instagram saw a great moment when Billie Eilish, while responding to fans' questions on her Instagram story, revealed that her childhood celebrity crush was none other than Sarah Michelle Gellar in her legendary role as Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Remarkably, by the time the 20-year-old Grammy and Oscar winner was born, Buffy had already experienced death and resurrection. Season 6 was in full swing, and Gellar had graced the cover of Entertainment Weekly three times. It goes to show that age is just a number when it comes to admiration.

When Sarah Michelle Gellar discovered Eilish's adoration, she couldn't contain her excitement. She shared Eilish's story on her Instagram, writing, "I'm dead. That's all." The 45-year-old actress continued, "I'm not a child anymore, but I totally have a crush on @billieeilish. Ok… now that's really all." This charming exchange didn't go unnoticed by other celebrities, including Jordan Fisher from To All the Boys, who commented, "Ohhhhh I never told you you were one of mine."

The mutual admiration continued when Eilish saw Gellar's acknowledgment. In response, Eilish expressed her astonishment on her Instagram story, saying, "Um oh my god." This wasn't the only celebration for Gellar this month. She also enjoyed a mini Cruel Intentions cast reunion for her birthday, joined by friends Selma Blair and Ryan Phillippe, posing in front of a cheeky painting inspired by Phillippe's memorable scene from the teen classic.

ALSO READ: Billie Eilish Puts Fresh Spin On Hit Me Hard And Soft Tracks For New Performance; WATCH